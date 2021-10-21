Penn State’s homecoming opponent hasn’t exactly had an ideal start to its 2021 campaign.

Illinois’ first-year head coach Bret Bielema’s squad sits with a 2-5 record, but that doesn’t mean Penn State is gearing up for Saturday’s contest any differently than it would for a stronger opponent.

In fact, the Fighting Illini have actually been closer in most of their games this season than their record would show. Of their five losses, three have been decided by seven points or less — including a four-point loss to current-No. 25 Purdue.

As he usually does for every opponent, James Franklin iterated the “tremendous respect” he has for Bielema and his program — but it’s backed up by a pretty lengthy resume.

Bielema knows the Big Ten well, spending seven seasons as Wisconsin’s head coach and winning three Big Ten Championships. He then moved on to the SEC, where he was the head man at Arkansas for five seasons and saw three bowl games.

Despite the slow start, Bielema is backed up by a veteran group this season, too.

The Illini returned 17 starters this season and have the most “super seniors” in the nation, according to Franklin.

On the offensive side of the ball, though, a number of younger players have caught Franklin’s attention.

He listed running backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray and wide receiver Isaiah Williams as standout players on film.

Williams has become a bit of a do-it-all player for the Illini, running the ball, passing the ball and receiving the ball.

The running game has especially stood out to players and coaches alike behind Williams and the “big boy” McCray — affectionately nicknamed by Penn State defensive end Jesse Luketa.

Luketa said Illinois’ stretch-run game is something to look out for come kickoff on Saturday.

“They want to give Chase the opportunity to get downhill,” Luketa said. “They use him coming out of the backfield in the passing game as well. He’s a very versatile back, and he has a lot of things that he does bring to the table.

Luketa also touched on McCray, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds.

“[He] runs hard. Had a great game against Purdue,” Luketa said. “They’re a very talented group.”

While Illinois’ quarterback room has been a bit of a question mark all season — three different players have thrown a pass so far this year — Penn State linebacker Charlie Katshir pointed out that the Illini have an overall well-rounded group.

“They’re a pretty good team,” Katshir said. “[The] quarterback’s pretty good. They’ve got decent, all-around backs [and the] receivers are good. Overall it’s a pretty good group.

“We’ve just got to keep going as we’re going. Just focus on getting better every single day in practice.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Franklin highlighted defensive tackle Roderick Perry II, outside linebacker Owen Carney, linebacker Jake Hansen and outside linebacker Isaiah Gay.

The Illini defense hasn’t been outstanding, but it has been one of the better parts of Bielema’s team this season and has kept it in games.

The Illini are allowing just over 24 points per game thus far, but they’re also allowing a not-so-great 427.9 yards per game.

Franklin noted Illinois’ special teams units are led by an experienced coordinator in Ben Miller. The punting numbers stand out for the Illini, with an average of 45.5 yards per punt.

No matter the numbers or disappointing start to the season, Penn State is blocking out whatever noise there may be — positive or negative.

“We don’t really look at [their performance]. We don’t look at the past,” Katshir said. “We just focus on right now. That’s a good group coming in here. We can’t take anyone lightly. Just gotta prepare like how we usually prepare and go from there.

“Everything takes care of itself right there.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE