It’s been almost a month since Penn State football’s spring practice started in preparation for the 2022 season.

The Nittany Lions are trying to improve upon their back-to-back average seasons and to become acclimated with the coordinators on all three sides of the ball. Two coordinators, Manny Diaz and Stacy Collins, are in their first year with the program, while Mike Yurcich is in his second season as the offensive coordinator.

Following Wednesday’s practice, James Franklin, Collins and Sean Clifford addressed the media with just 10 days remaining before the 2022 Blue-White Game.

Punt-team turnover

Special teams is an aspect of football that can flip an entire game if it’s not executed properly.

Look at Penn State’s 2016 upset win over No. 2 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions were able to pull off the upset largely in part to a fourth-quarter blocked punt and a game-winning blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown after struggling on special teams themselves.

When the blue and white hired former Boise State special teams coordinator Stacy Collins, it wasn’t the most talked about hire, but it could be the most impactful once the season starts.

Under Collins’ leadership, the Broncos were top 10 in the country in a few statistics, such as blocked punts and punt-return average.

With former special teams coordinator Joe Lorig departing from State College, Collins hopes to bring his success from Idaho to Pennsylvania.

“The scheme is all about the fundamentals and techniques,” Collins said. “That’s what makes the scheme, and these guys have gotten better at that.”

Heading into the 2022 season, Penn State is without Jordan Stout, its special teams Swiss Army Knife, as he’s headed to the NFL Draft.

Stout handled punting, kicking and kickoff duties as a Nittany Lion, but in his absence Collins seems like he’s planning to go back to the traditional approach of separating each position.

“Stout is an elite talent and a guy that was able to do all three and did all three. You don’t see that a lot,” Collins said. “Primarily, I’ve broken it up all the time. You have to have a specialty and work through it.”

So far this spring, sixth-year redshirt senior Barney Amor has taken most of the first reps at punter in Stout’s place, while Franklin noted there’s some competition at the kicker spot right now, presumably between redshirt senior Jake Pinegar and redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak.

Another loss in the offseason is the loss of starting gunners Drew Hartlaub and AJ Lytton. Hartlaub is hoping to catch on in the NFL after a 4.22 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day, while Lytton has entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career.

Gunner is "a position that [Penn State] has been elite at" in Collins’ words, but as of right now, there isn’t a clear fix at the position for next season.

“We’ve worked probably six to seven guys with it. I couldn’t tell you right now where we would go, but I like what I see,” Collins said. “There’s a long list of guys. We’re starting to narrow it down.”

‘Limitless’ opportunities

Arguably the biggest talking point in the college football scene these days in the NIL landscape, and Clifford furthered that conversation this past week by launching his own NIL agency: Limitless NIL.

Following its motto of “For the Player, By a Player” the agency allows underrepresented athletes to acquire an NIL deal that many of the larger companies might overlook. Clifford, who reportedly earned in the ballpark of $100,000 in the past year thanks to NIL, said he was building the agency he wanted but couldn’t find.

“It’s huge,” Clifford said when asked what it can do for those having trouble with NIL. “I mean, that’s why I made it, and that’s why I really believe in it. That’s why I’ve taken the time to do it.

The reach that Limitless can have appears to be living up to its moniker, as Clifford has already heard feedback from athletes who have moved on from their collegiate careers, such as former Wisconsin running back Montee Ball.

On top of its positive effects for others, it also allowed a mental expansion for Clifford himself that goes beyond football and the money.

“It’s not always about the monetary value that you’re receiving. It’s about the value you’re getting past the money,” Clifford said. “I’ve been in meetings with numerous Fortune 500 companies, CEOS and I’ve really gotten to meet a ton of people.”

Year 2 with Yurcich

Since 2019, the blue and white has had three offensive coordinators in the same number of years, leaving the Nittany Lions with a hard time finding a groove.

However, that changes this season, as Mike Yurcich returns for his second go around with the team, looking to give the offense a consistency that hasn’t been seen in the 2020s thus far.

“I’ve always had to relearn an offense or learn a new one,” Clifford said. “Now, being able to be in the same one back-to-back years, it just makes my job a lot easier.”

Penn State’s offense clocked in at No. 90 in the country last season in points per game and No. 82 in total yards per game — stats that aren’t a recipe for success considering there are 130 FBS teams.

With Yurcich’s return to the program, Penn State can look more at the mistakes from last year and fix them in the spring rather than trying to make in-season adjustments.

“We’re entering that mastery phase and then bringing these young guys along, so it’s been a really good experience so far,” Clifford said.

From a coaches standpoint, the improvements have been apparent as well. Franklin mentioned how much the consistency can not only help his leaders, but his offense overall.

“Me and Sean actually talked about that today in practice, talking about some of the other quarterbacks in terms of operationally being comfortable running the offense,” Franklin said. “I think Sean’s in a really good spot right now as well.”