Now in the second week of spring practice and, while still early, James Franklin is beginning to see where his roster stands heading into the summer.

Franklin addressed the media following practice Wednesday evening, sharing his views on what he’s seen in the early portions of spring ball.

With 14 starters from last season’s team having packed their bags hoping for the NFL or some other reason, as well as two new coordinators now running the show in practice, changes are being made in Happy Valley from a leadership and talent perspective.

Here are three main takeaways from Franklin’s midweek press conference.

Early enrollees shining quickly

While Penn State’s two 2022 freshmen quarterbacks, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, have generated much of the buzz surrounding the future of the program, it’s been other early enrollees who have turned the most heads since the start of spring practice.

Former 5-star running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for 2,059 yards and tallied 44 touchdowns in his senior season at Governor Mifflin en route to winning the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

His accolades speak for themselves, but Singleton has apparently shown no signs of slowing down since moving to campus.

“He’s got tremendous burst. [He’s] powerful, strong in pass protection,” Franklin said. “We’ve been impressed so far.”

While Singleton’s likely the most well known publicly, Penn State’s other freshman running back, former 4-star Kaytron Allen, has been praised just as highly.

“Kaytron’s very football smart,” Franklin said, alluding to Allen’s experience at IMG Academy, which has “put him ahead” in terms of “college-level learning” and in understanding defensive schemes.

On the defensive side, it’s been the Zane Durant show since camp began.

Durant, a 6-foot-1, 265-pound former 4-star defensive tackle, has established himself as an early candidate to see good playing time on the defensive line once the season kicks off.

“Zane Durant is flashing at a position that’s usually hard to flash at as a freshman at defensive tackle,” Franklin said. “He's just strong and explosive. He's got great lateral movements.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Offensive line beginning to mold

Penn State gave up the most sacks in the Big Ten last season and finished second to last in rushing yards per game.

While Franklin still hasn’t pinpointed exactly what went wrong with his offensive line in 2021, he and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich have seemingly moved on from last season’s struggles.

"I think you guys had your chance to reflect on last year and to ask me questions, and you’ve been given that opportunity,” Yurcich said Wednesday. “For right now it’s about this spring and moving forward.”

The number of offensive linemen on roster may be “real low,” Franklin said, but that hasn’t stopped a few guys from separating themselves from the rest of the group, however small it may be.

One lineman who Franklin said has been “really good,” is sophomore offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who made his first career start at left tackle in Penn State’s 24-10 loss to No. 21 Arkansas in January’s Outback Bowl.

Fashanu looked strong in the bowl game, but he’s apparently been “really impressive” so far this camp, as has interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, Franklin said.

Scruggs began the 2021 season as the team’s starting right guard before taking Mike Miranda’s starting center role toward the end of the year — a job that now looks like his to lose.

“He looks comfortable,” Franklin said. “I think his best position is at center.”

Then there’s Caedan Wallace, who struggled at right tackle for much of last season, nevertheless holding the job for all 13 games.

While his spot on the line will likely remain at right tackle, Franklin said there’s “flexibility” with Wallace at left tackle as well.

“Those guys are probably the guys we feel the best about right now,” Franklin said. “That doesn't mean we're not pleased with other guys, but there's probably still more of a competition at the other positions for right now.”

Defensive backs taking charge

Jaquan Brisker is likely to be one of the first safeties to hear his name called in April’s NFL Draft, but he wasn’t the only Penn State safety to turn heads last season.

Beside Brisker throughout his All-American season was Ji’Ayir Brown, who tied for first in the country with six interceptions in 2021.

Brown’s ballhawking presence in the Nittany Lions’ secondary is known, but what hasn’t been is whether he can lead the group just as Brisker did over the last two seasons.

To Franklin, it seems as if Brown has seamlessly stepped into a leadership role this spring.

“Tig, I've seen probably the biggest difference of all the guys in our program,” Franklin said.

Other than Brown, there currently isn’t a single senior in the secondary on Penn State’s spring roster.

The group may be young, but it’s filled with a number of budding playmakers, such as safeties Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley. Wheatley spent last season as a cornerback before making the switch this winter.

Reed burned his redshirt after he appeared in seven games last season. Wheatley, on the other hand, will still have an extra year of eligibility after appearing in just four.

“Jalen and Zakee are doing some really good things,” Franklin said. “Jalen, obviously he's got more game experience, but Zakee’s showing up a bunch right now.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE