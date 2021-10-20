As Penn State comes out of its bye week, it will be tasked with facing an Illinois team that is still looking for its identity in 2021.

The Illini are 2-5, but James Franklin as always is primarily focused on beating the team in front of him rather than looking ahead.

There are a number of storylines this week that were addressed after practice on Wednesday, and Franklin spoke on some of those points in his media availability.

Here’s what to take away from Franklin’s media session.

Sean Clifford practices

Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford was back on the practice field Wednesday after suffering an injury against Iowa nearly two weeks ago.

While this was the first chance for the media to watch the redshirt senior back at practice, Franklin said this was not his first time back on the field.

“Today was not the first day Sean threw,” Franklin said.

He didn’t have much more to elaborate on the subject than that, but he did touch on what he would do to adjust to whichever quarterback is on the field on Saturday.

“I think we would all agree that we'd like Sean back, so we'll adjust and do what we have to do,” Franklin said. “We want to try to make sure, like we always do, that the guys that are going to play the most reps in the game as starters are getting the majority of the reps [in practice].”

Clifford’s status is still up in the air for Saturday, but it’s certainly encouraging to see him back on the field and doing drills with the rest of the quarterbacks on Wednesday.

Jaquan Brisker’s development

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker received some significant national recognition earlier this week from the Associated Press.

Brisker took home midseason first-team AP All-American honors for his play through six games, but Franklin emphasized that the work is not done for the senior defensive back.

“I don't want this to come off the wrong way because I'm really happy for [Brisker],” Franklin said. “But preseason things and middle of season things, we're more concerned about the end of season, team-recognition things and then individuals as well.”

But Franklin has also never been shy to give one of his biggest leaders praise, considering how far he has come since his days at Lackawanna College.

“I've just been really pleased with [Brisker] in really every area,” Franklin said. “He is going to graduate from Penn State, he is playing really good for us, putting the team in position to win and has become very vocal as a leader for us.”

Drew Allar rises up the recruiting rankings

While an NCAA rule bars James Franklin from discussing specific recruits before they’re signed, the eighth-year head coach danced around the rule and spoke vaguely on newly No. 1-ranked quarterback Drew Allar on Wednesday without saying the recruit’s name.

Allar jumped from the No. 7 to No. 1 quarterback ranking in 247Sports’ class of 2022 leaderboard on Wednesday, which has the Nittany Lions even more confident in the Medina, Ohio, native.

Since his commitment to Penn State, Allar has continued to climb the national rankings, as the recruiting staff seems to have found a gem with the 6-foot-4 quarterback early in the process.

The Nittany Lions’ head man and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was even in attendance for Allar’s game last week.

Franklin spoke on just how important it is to start the recruiting process for someone like Allar early, and he’s continuing to progress at an impressive rate with his high school coaching staff.

“I think it's a combination of things. It’s a really good evaluation process and being thorough, but for me to say that's the entirety of it would not be correct,” Franklin said. “I think it's his development. I think he's done a tremendous job with the development. I think his quarterback coach has done a really good job as well. Going to his high school the other day I think he's playing in an offense that also allows him to maximize his ability and show his talents.”

