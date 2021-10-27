It has been a tumultuous few weeks within the Penn State football practice facility.

With back-to-back losses and rumors surrounding coach James Franklin, the Nittany Lions are looking to reel the season back in this weekend as they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State.

As usual, Franklin spoke to the media following practice on Wednesday about the biggest storylines surrounding the team.

Here were the highlights from the eighth-year coach’s media availability.

Quarterbacks

After it was apparent that Sean Clifford was not 100% healthy in last Saturday’s loss against Illinois, all eyes were on the quarterbacks at practice today.

Clifford appeared healthy, and Franklin seemed very confident that his starter will be as close to 100% as can be this weekend.

“In my conversations, I think he's got a really good chance to be as close to 100% as we've seen in multiple weeks, Franklin said.”

Surprisingly though, Clifford was not the main quarterback being talked about during Wednesday’s practice.

Backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson was not seen with the other passers during drills, leading to some speculation regarding his availability.

However, Franklin put those rumors to bed, stating briefly that the backup quarterback has practiced this week and has been out there with the rest of the team.

When asked about the Orange, New Jersey, native practicing Wednesday, Franklin simply said “yes” and moved on with his availability.

Franklin’s ‘loyalty’

The big news surrounding Franklin this week has continued to be his name popping up in coaching rumors across the nation

With USC and LSU already having head-coaching vacancies, the Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native has continued to deflect questions surrounding his future with the Nittany Lions.

Franklin addressed his “loyalty” to the Penn State program on Wednesday, and he continued to give the same type of response that he has over the last few weeks.

“I think I have shown my loyalty to this team, to this program, to this community. I think I've been pretty consistent with that,” Franklin said. “There's times that you're put in challenging situations… When I say something, it’s in stone. When you're talking about the future, that can be challenging at times.

“I am fiercely loyal to Penn State. I am fiercely loyal, most importantly to these players and the staff, but there's a lot of moving parts with all of these things.”

Franklin added that he’d love to sit down with reporters to discuss “all of this,” but he acknowledged the “challenging situations” coaches are in and emphasized how important honesty is to him.

He is emphasizing the importance of being there for his team and continuing to be the coach they need day in and day out, though.

“It's all about my relationships with these players and the staff and the people in that Lasch Building — the people in the community,” Franklin said. “I think if people really would just take a minute and think about how we've conducted ourselves over eight years in the community and everything else, I think our actions have aligned with that every step of the way.”

Stagnant Running Game

Penn State’s tough offensive stretch over the last couple of games has been in large part due to the lack of a running game for the Nittany Lions.

Coming into the year, the running backs were a group with high expectations and were thought of as one of the deeper rooms within the Big Ten, but that has not been the case.

Franklin said he feels that for the running game to open up, it comes back down to the basic fundamentals. If the group can fix those small details, they’ll be in much better shape.

“It's fundamentals and technique,” Franklin said. “It's also size, mass and strength. It’s also making sure our runners are running with the right type of mentality. It’s all of it. I don’t think there’s any question about it.”

But Franklin also emphasized that it’s tough to make improvements and adjustments to the run game in the middle of the season, as keeping guys healthy and on the practice field is priority No. 1.

“It's hard to do it in the season, especially in practice where we want to stay off the ground,” Franklin said. “Keeping people healthy, especially with where we are from a health perspective. But I think more than anything, it's pad level, it's foot work. it’s fundamentals that we were working on today in practice.”

