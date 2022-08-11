Penn State’s first full week of practice is coming to a close, meaning the start to the 2022 season is drawing near.

Just days after Penn State’s media day, James Franklin spoke to the media Wednesday following practice. The Nittany Lions are slated for their first scrimmage of training camp on Thursday.

Among the most pressing topics, Franklin touched on the updates to the Lasch Football Building, his freshmen and new pieces on his staff.

Here’s all that Franklin discussed with the media on Wednesday night.

Training facility update

In the middle of February, Penn State approved plans to upgrade the Lasch Building with a $48 million budget.

The facilities have started construction and some aspects are starting to be usable, despite the construction still ongoing around the building.

Franklin said the team has been able to use the new training room because he said it was the “priority.”

“We’re really pleased with it,” Franklin said Wednesday. “We basically had to kind of choose to be able to get into it. We couldn't function with the training room the way we had it in the spring, so we were able to get that done. We're in it. It’s not totally done, but it's done enough that we can get into it.”

Next on the priority list was the weight room, but Franklin said that still has some work to do, and the last thing to go in will be the nutrition bar.

Franklin said there are no exact dates on when each part of the facility will open up and when the project will be completely finished.

“We all know all over the country and all over the world, there are things that are coming in a little bit slower, back orders and things like that,” Franklin said. “But based on the schedule, I think we will be alright.”

Staff additions

This season, Franklin is trying something new with the way he goes about his staff: having more minds on one topic than ever before.

One of the areas Franklin mentioned where his new game plan was going into effect was in the offensive line room.

Franklin said he has brought in people that have different perspectives about playing offensive line.

He said sometimes the offensive line coach can get into the “mushroom society,” which he said he didn’t want to get into the details of why it’s called that.

Franklin hopes this will solve the issues with the offensive line that it has had in years past.

“It’s a little bit like quarterback where a lot of people have opinions, but unless you coach that position, there's a lot that goes into it,” Franklin said. So having some other experienced people that they can sit in a room and talk through issues and solve problems on top of the existing staff. I think those things have been really, really valuable for us.”

Freshmen

Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class was one of the best it's had in a long time, and with the start of camp, all the freshmen are feeling what it’s like to play college football.

The Nittany Lions' top recruit of the class was 5-star defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton, who was the best player in the state of Maryland and the seventh-best defensive lineman in the class.

Franklin boasted of the freshman’s physicality so far and said he benches 400 pounds despite weighing 254 pounds.

However, Dennis-Sutton didn’t come in the wave of early enrollees in the spring and wasn’t able to get there early in the summer.

“He’s playing a little catch-up,” Franklin said. “There’s excitement for him whether it’s Game 1or Game 4 we’ll see, but I think he’s trending in the right direction and obviously somebody that we’re talking a lot about.”

Wednesday, Penn State football’s social media account released a hype video surrounding the running back room they call the “Lawn Boyz.”

Two of the new members of the “Lawn Boyz” are freshman Kaytron Allen and Gatorade High School Player of the Year Nick Singleton.

“There’s a lot of buzz around [and] within our program about those two guys and what they are doing,” Franklin said.

Franklin mentioned that quarterback Sean Clifford has been excited about the two new backs and more so the younger quarterbacks because they are going to have more time to spend with them.

He said the best part of the two new running backs is that it adds competition to the room.

“Once again, they’ve got to go out and do it under the lights against Big 10 competition,” Franklin said. “But they are big enough, they are strong enough, they both seem to have pretty high football IQs. They don't seem to be overwhelmed. I think the fact that they both were able to be here in the spring and summer helps, too, but they're doing really well.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE