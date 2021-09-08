Coming off a season-opening upset win at Wisconsin, Penn State is preparing for its first game inside Beaver Stadium in nearly two years.

James Franklin talked about the change of atmosphere for the team and the status of some positions leading up to the home opener against Ball State.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Franklin’s presser.

Jordan Stout retains kicking position

Despite a rocky first game, littered with a missed field goal and extra-point attempt, Jordan Stout remains the primary kicker in the three facets of special teams.

Last season, Jake Pinegar handled PATs and field goals inside of 40 yards and the coaching staff alluded to not changing much in 2021 prior to the season.

But that narrative didn't last as Pinegar saw no action against the Badgers, while Stout handled all of the kicking responsibilities.

The redshirt senior earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performances during kickoffs and punts, notching four touchbacks and five punts over 50 yards, including one for 76 yards.

While he acknowledged the mishaps, Franklin praised Stout for his efforts in Madison.

“We’ve got to get those things cleaned up, there's no doubt about it,” Franklin said. “I'm also very proud of him, because some guys wouldn't be able to handle that. The guy was the special teams player of the week in the Big Ten, so I do think he took the right approach.”

Stout won the job based on his performance during preseason camp, according to Franklin, finishing at the top of every statistic the coaching staff tracks for kickers.

“Each position, whether it's the starting quarterback or starting kicker, you compete for it every year,” Franklin said. “We track everything – every kick, the consistency, the accuracy, the snap, the hold, the location. We have hang time on punts and kicks and distance. Based on all the numbers of training camp, he won the job.”

Sean Clifford’s resiliency will help the offense

Quarterback Sean Clifford’s season didn’t start too hot against Wisconsin.

Missing open receivers and failing to lead the offense into the locker room with points on the board, Clifford needed to dig deeper in order to help the Nittany Lions pull off the upset.

The redshirt senior did just that, completing 18-of-33 pass attempts throughout the game, including one touchdown to a wide-open Jahan Dotson in the third quarter, but most importantly finishing the game without a turnover.

Franklin said Clifford is a student of the game, learning all that he can from offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and studying film to improve his own game while preparing for opponents.

“He's always really prepared well,” Franklin said. “I think that's always been a strength of his – understanding what you have to do at this level and the next to be successful. He's always done a good job of that. He's able to spend a lot of time in the facility on his own watching tape, so that helps too.”

Clifford is no stranger to adversity – starting the 2020 season with two turnovers in the opening half against Indiana to being benched against Iowa, he’s been through it all.

But Franklin believes it’s made him stronger, both physically and mentally.

“I also think the success he's had has built confidence,” Franklin said. “I don't think anybody would question his toughness, based on this past game as well as last year. I'm really proud of him. I think you'll see him grow in comfort as the year goes on with the offense and what it's about.”

Homefield disadvantages

Beaver Stadium crowds are often referred to as Penn State’s “12th man.”

Over 107,000 fans screaming while the opponent attempts to run an offensive set throws off communication.

It even resulted in a timeout being called before an offensive play was ever run in the game (i.e. Michigan during the 2019 White Out).

But could it be a disadvantage for the home team?

Franklin didn’t condemn the idea of a packed Beaver Stadium being a disadvantage for the Nittany Lions because of how long it’s been since they played a game in that atmosphere.

Generally, it’ll always be an advantage, because Ball State and other opponents traveling to Beaver Stadium rarely experience that energy, but following a season played in almost empty stadiums — players may not adjust right away.

“Defensively, the huge advantage is them not being able to typically have a cadence, which is one of the reasons, not only from the talent and the way we've coached and developed, that we've been pretty usually high in sacks,” Franklin said. “It also causes some challenges on the defensive side of the ball from a communication standpoint. We're not used to having to communicate over the noise.”

Storylines of highly-touted transfers and first-year athletes circled around the Penn State program throughout the offseason.

But these newcomers never experienced a full-capacity crowd at Beaver Stadium — and those that have experienced it certainly aren’t used to it due to the almost two-year gap.

Franklin said playing in front of a hostile crowd at Wisconsin was a good warmup, but the coaching staff is still trying to get the team ready for Saturday’s home opener against Ball State.

“They don't get into practice very often,” Franklin said. “[We’ve been] running through Beaver Stadium. As much as we've tried to get used to it for a lot of guys, even transfers and first year players, it's going to be a different experience.”

