Spring practices are already proving valuable for Penn State after a year without any.

James Franklin and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield spoke with the media following the Nittany Lions’ practice Wednesday.

From Jahan Dotson’s leadership to transfers and the rest of the wide receiver room, Franklin and Stubblefield had much to say.

Dotson poised for big season as a leader

Penn State’s wide receivers were arguably the most impressive position group on the entire roster throughout a tumultuous 2020 season.

With Dotson’s decision to return for his senior season coupled with a solid group of underclassmen, the wide receiver room is going to look a lot like it did last year, just with more experience.

“We’re in a better situation than we were this time last year at wideout,” Franklin said. “We’re still going to need a couple guys to step up for us. It’s been good this spring, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Dotson finished his breakout 2020 season leading the Big Ten in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

Now, he’s the leader of a group that is looking to take the next step, and he leads in his own unique way.

“Jahan is quiet by nature. He has that slow-burning fire inside of him and it might not be that big blaze that you might want when you’re looking for a dynamic leader, but Jahan does some things extremely well,” Stubblefield said. “Leadership does not have to be somebody who has the loudest voice, but it has to be somebody who has influence over others.

“What Jahan has been able to do over the last few months and even part of last year, is he’s been able to take guys to the side and talk to them in their ear a little bit closer than some may do with a loud voice.”

Franklin added that he’s excited to see what Dotson does this year and he recognizes there is a buzz surrounding the senior wideout ahead of the fall.

“I’m excited to see his growth,” Stubblefield said. “I’m proud of him and he’s going to continue to be a better leader as he gets older.”

The rest of the wideouts

The wide receiver room has only gotten deeper over recent years.

Cam Sullivan-Brown is someone Franklin said there is excitement around after the junior had much less of an impact than expected last season. He was listed as a starter opposite to Dotson before the season but dealt with injury problems.

Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are poised to take the next step in their development after having prominent roles as true freshmen along with a plethora of other young receivers.

“Parker and KeAndre ended up playing a lot of football for us last year and based on targets, you know, they both had a pretty decent amount of success,” Franklin said. “It’s going to be interesting for them… can they take that next step in their careers now understanding what it takes.”

Daniel George is returning for another season and the likes of Jaden Dottin, Malick Meiga and Norval Black will all be competing for spots in the rotation of receivers.

New faces on the field

Two players expected to make an immediate impact after transferring to Penn State are defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, from Temple, and running back John Lovett, from Baylor.

The two have had their first reps with their new team this spring, and both have impressed Franklin so far.

“I think Arnold was a really nice pickup for us,” Franklin said. “I think he’s done a really good job not only athletically, but culturally is a really good kid and has been a great fit for us.”

Ebiketie was on campus for winter workouts along with some of the other transfers the Nittany Lions brought in following the end of last season.

“[Ebiketie] kind of stood out in winter workouts,” Franklin said. “You’re probably a little biased because it’s a fresh set of eyes, so the guys you don’t know as well probably stand out a little bit more.”

Lovett is a player Franklin and his staff had a prior relationship with and that played a major role in the running back ending up in Happy Valley.

Penn State recruited Lovett out of high school, and having that prior relationship made the adjustment process much easier.

“For us, there’s value in getting involved with guys we’ve known longer than a few days in the transfer portal,” Franklin said. “If we’re going to bring young men to our campus and into our community, you want to have an understanding of who they are.”

