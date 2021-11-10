Penn State football practice notebook | James Franklin talks injury updates, Michigan

Penn State has a big matchup on its hands this weekend as it welcomes No. 6-ranked Michigan to Beaver Stadium

The Nittany Lions will look to move to 6-3 following a win against Maryland that snapped a three-game skid following the team’s 5-0 start.

But it won’t be an easy task, as the Wolverines come off a win against Indiana after losing their first game of the season a week prior.

Here’s what to take away from James Franklin's Wednesday post-practice media session.

Updates on Luketa, Sutherland

Penn State was without two key defensive players in its win against Maryland on Saturday.

Linebacker Jesse Luketa and safety Jonathan Sutherland did not play in Penn State’s 31-14 in College Park, but both were present at practice on Wednesday.

The two participated in drills with the rest of their positional groups and James Franklin provided a small update on the status of both of them.

“Being able to practice isn't always a final determination,” Franklin said. “Sometimes it's a game-time decision, but we're hopeful to have those guys back.”

Luketa has been critical for the Nittany Lions this season in his first year playing on the defensive line, while Sutherland provides leadership as a third-year captain.

Michigan running game

Penn State will need to have a solid game plan in place in order to beat the No. 6 team in the nation on Saturday.

It's clear that Michigan’s offense is surrounded by pounding the football with its running back duo of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, which Franklin touched on Wednesday.

“Haskins is the bigger, more physical guy, but I would say that [Corum] is explosive and he's more powerful than you think although he's an undersized guy,” Franklin said. “They do a really good job of getting the extra yards and falling forward. They're also used in the passing game and do a good job out in the backfield or even from empty formations as well.”

Franklin made sure to mention the balance between Haskins and Corum and that the defense will need to remain persistent in order to stop the run.

“They do a really good job of keeping those guys involved,” Franklin said. "They are two very productive backs, and they're committed to running the ball. So, I think they got two good backs that everybody in the league respects.”

Competitiveness in college football

With rumors surrounding a possible James Franklin departure from Penn State this offseason, the eighth-year head coach was asked what the program needs in order to compete with others across the country.

Franklin opened up about college football being a constant competition and that it extends well beyond the football field each Saturday.

“I think you guys have heard me talk for a long time really since I've arrived here about alignment and about competing 365 days a year,” Franklin said. “I think that's critical for us and that has to happen.”

The Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native has pushed for the recent renovations of the Lasch Building but with new facilities popping up at other schools across the country, the blue and white will have to compete with modern amenities.

“We have to compete in everything,” Franklin said. “Obviously in college football, you guys know this as well as I do, it is literally competitive and a fist fight 365 days a year and that's how you have to approach it.”

Franklin was asked to follow up but stated he was focused on Michigan this weekend and that he would address these issues in the offseason.

