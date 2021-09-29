Penn State’s play against Villanova last Saturday left a lot to be desired on both sides of the ball.

The run game struggled to get going and the defense gave up 14 second-half points, allowing the Wildcats to make the final score line more respectable compared to three points at the end of the first half.

Following the contest, James Franklin described how a week of subpar practices led to a less than stellar performance, despite getting the win.

Franklin addressed practice conditions, along with the run game and an injury update, ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Indiana following Wednesday’s practice.

Hakeem Beamon out for the season

James Franklin announced defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon will be “unavailable” for the duration of the 2021 season.

While the reasons are currently undisclosed, Beamon has participated in practice each week.

Beamon appeared in eight games last season, making seven tackles, including four solo, and one and a half tackles for loss.

The redshirt sophomore still helps out in practices, according to Franklin, because of his passion for the game.

“Hakeem loves football,” Franklin said. “In practice, he’s always good because he loves to play football.”

Beamon’s teammates enjoy his presence within the program and the knowledge

“Hakeem’s a great defensive lineman,” offensive lineman Caedan Wallace said. “His [variety of] techniques are amazing. Being able to work with him on and off the field is pretty cool.”

Franklin encourages focus in practice ahead of Big Ten opener

Franklin expressed his displeasure with the way his team practiced ahead of last week’s matchup against Villanova.

According to Franklin, the Nittany Lions lacked focus and a sense of urgency against the Wildcats, which led to a lackluster run game and second-half defensive effort.

The team has a changed attitude against Indiana.

In order to avenge last season’s overtime loss against the Hoosiers, Penn State must be locked into the game plan in practice and when it heads to Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Franklin addressed the Nittany Lions’ lack of focus multiple times and believes they’ve improved since Saturday.

“You’ve got to address it,” Franklin said. “I’ve made the statement about being able to grow and deal with areas of weakness even after a win. The best teams are able to do that. We’ve been emphasizing that the last couple weeks.”

Entire offense challenged to help run game improve

Penn State boasts one of the deepest running back groups in the country.

Consisting of multiple players with experience and success at the collegiate level, it was almost a given that the blue and white’s offense would rely heavily on the run game.

But the Nittany Lions continuously fail to consistently perform well on the ground, which showed against Villanova, compiling 80 rushing yards against the Wildcats.

Starter Noah Cain sat out most of Saturday’s game due to a mild injury, but the decrease in rushing yards remained a glaring issue, according to Franklin.

According to Franklin and Wallace, the Nittany Lions’ offense is focused on improving their performance in the run game, from the offensive line to the tight ends and the running backs.

“We’ve got to play with more of an edge,” Franklin said. “There’s going to be times when it’s not a clean hole and you’ve got to be able to lower your shoulder, run somebody over and get a dirty four yards.”

The offensive line and tight ends focused on executing blocking schemes during practice, which the players believe will help heading into Big Ten play.

“Everyone has to step up,” Wallace said. It’s never on a specific unit. It’s collected on the front seven. We’re going to improve this week.”

Wallace said the offensive line prides itself when the Nittany Lions turn in quality rushing numbers, but after a subpar performance against Villanova, they’re motivated to improve.

“We didn’t have that last week,” Wallace said. “It just makes me want to work harder to get it this week and the next week after that.”

