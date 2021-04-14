Days ahead of the 2021 final spring practice, there’s some uncertainty about what Penn State football will look like Saturday both on the field and in terms of depth in certain position groups heading into the summer.

James Franklin addressed some concerns related to the final spring practice along with the team’s plans for summer camps and some position groups.

Here are the biggest storylines from Franklin’s presser, which was followed by offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.

Offense, underclassmen make strides in spring

With the loss of spring practices last year, Penn State couldn’t sort out its depth and correct problems as much as it would’ve liked to.

However, according to Franklin, the team is utilizing the allotted 15 spring practices to its advantage in 2021.

While returning quarterback Sean Clifford is the assumed No. 1, Franklin mentioned the development of backups Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux, despite losing some members of the quarterback room to the transfer portal.

“Losing some quarterbacks, it’s put Ta’Quan and Veilleux in a situation where they’re getting a bunch of reps, a lot of responsibility and a lot on their plate,” Franklin said. “That work, not only this spring but going into the summer is going to be really important. Not only do we feel good about our starter, but also clearly the backups.”

Franklin made sure to point out the development of players in the secondary, namely sophomore Johnny Dixon and freshman Kalen King, both of whom he believes can make immediate impacts on the field in the fall.

“I thought we had a chance to be good,” Franklin said. “The additions of Johnny Dixon and Kalen King have changed things. Kalen King is probably the most advanced freshman we’ve had since I’ve been here in terms of his ability to practice and compete — both physically and mentally.”

Final practice presents normalcy, recruiting challenges

While the Blue White game won’t resemble anything close to the previous iterations, the Nittany Lions are aiming to have Saturday resemble a normal practice as opposed to a game-day atmosphere.

However, Franklin acknowledged that, with the presence of families and first-year students inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday, there will be added “bells and whistles” along with a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s usually an opportunity to divide the team, divide the coaching staff and play as close to a game as you can,” Franklin said. “There’s also the value in practices where you’re going ones against ones and twos against twos. For us, it’s going to be more like a practice than it will be a spring game.”

The annual spring game normally presents an additional opportunity to host recruits and build connections between them, players and the coaching staff — an element that won’t be possible this year.

Franklin noted the loss of this aspect and compared Penn State’s spring game to similar games in southern states where facilities are open at full capacity. He did, however, highlight the opportunity to host recruits and camps over the summer.

“You’re trying to continue to develop your team and finish strong academically,” Franklin said. “You’re also doing official, unofficial visits and camps all at the same time. You’re going to have to be extremely organized to pull it off. There’s some advantages to having summer visits specifically in terms of getting families and kids from all over the country to visit our campus”

Trautwein details offensive line progress

As Phil Trautwein enters his second season as the offensive line coach for the Nittany Lions, he’s been impressed with the progress his unit has made throughout the spring.

Trautwein detailed how important the spring season is for the development of the offensive line, from being able to put on pads in full-speed practices to having individual workouts.

“These spring practices are very key for an offensive line,” Trautwein said. “Spring ball is 100% needed for growth and development of the young guys. Every day, we’re going against the best defensive line, in my mind, in the Big Ten. This is key for us as we grow.”

While Trautwein couldn’t name a starting front five just yet, he made sure to mention the depth and versatility of the group, which he believes will provide great competition for playing time.

“I’m still trying to find the best five,” Trautwein said. “I feel right now, I have 10 guys I can go into that game with. Having depth is key in an offensive line. I want to make sure these guys understand that it’s all competition. No one’s spot is guaranteed and the best five are going to play.”

Trautwein gave high praise to Rasheed Walker and Juice Scruggs, saying both have great technique and mental toughness — two keys to success in their futures with Penn State.

“Rasheed is doing a heck of a job,” Trautwein said. “He’s a consistent left tackle that can play a long time in the NFL. That’s his goal and it’s my job as a coach to show him that way. He’s coachable and he and I have a great relationship.

“I love Juice. He’s an awesome kid that’s growing and getting better everyday. He works to make sure he capitalizes on opportunities to play the game he loves. That’s the mentality he has and that’s why he’s going to do big things here."

