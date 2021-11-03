Following Wednesday’s Penn State practice, James Franklin touched on a couple of major storylines.

One Day after the College Football Playoff committee released its first ranking of the season, Franklin had a lot to say about the playoff setup along with recruiting and the defensive line.

Here are three takeaways from Franklin’s weekly presser.

Franklin comments on College Football Playoff format

The College Football Playoff committee released its first top 25 rankings of the season Tuesday night, and Penn State didn’t find itself on the list.

Franklin gave his input on the selection process and doesn’t believe the teams are playing under even conditions, citing differences in the number of conference games and matchups against FCS teams.

Furthermore, the eighth-year coach mentioned the inherent biases carried by those on the selection committee.

“How can you have some conferences that are playing nine conference games and others playing eight?” Franklin said. “It’s very challenging. They’re trying to decide who are the best players. Some of it is data, but some of it is just your personal preference. Just make it consistent across the board.”

Franklin drew comparisons between the College Football Playoff format and the NCAA basketball tournaments, where 68 teams face off in a quest for the national title.

While acknowledging there will always be teams that narrowly miss the playoff field, Franklin said the CFP isn’t “fair,” and he believes there needs to be consistency in the “model” before it makes sense.

“There’s always going to be complaints, but I do think that has to happen for it to even make any sense for people,” Franklin said.

Recruiting in Maryland

Eighteen players on Penn State’s roster hail from Maryland, meaning they’ll return home for the weekend as the Nittany Lions take on the Terrapins.

Despite the game being on the road, the matchup could prove to be an important one in terms of recruiting.

Franklin prides himself on keeping strong relationships with high school coaches in the state, which came to fruition through two stints, totaling eight years, on the Maryland coaching staff.

He said trust plays a part in recruiting players to join his program, which is what he’s built with coaches in Maryland, and it has translated into a pipeline to Happy Valley.

“The region is really important,” Franklin said. “You send your kid there, and if he’s treated well and fairly, gets a great education and gets better at football, then it's a win-win for everybody. I’ve got good familiarity, and that goes a long way. [I have] a lot of good friendships and relationships. Those things are important on the recruiting trail.”

Development of Coziah Izzard, Dvon Ellies

Following the injury of senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, Franklin was forced to utilize his reserves more than he may have expected.

Coziah Izzard and Dvon Ellies saw elevated roles against Iowa, a trend that has continued for the Nittany Lions’ following contests.

Franklin said the coaching staff expected Izzard to be in a “backup, rotational role,” but the redshirt freshman made two consecutive starts in games against Illinois and Ohio State.

Redshirt sophomore Ellies subbed in immediately following Mustipher’s injury at Iowa and helped hold the Hawkeyes to 110 rushing yards.

Penn State may not have felt the loss of Mustipher immediately, but the blue and white allowed over double the rushing yards it gave up on average in 2021 in its nine-overtime loss against Illinois.

But the two underclassmen developed quickly over the last few weeks and Franklin is pleased with how Ellies and Izzard responded in the face of adversity.

“Obviously, the scenarios change from the beginning of the year to now – what their roles [are] and our expectations are gonna be,” Franklin said. “I think both of them have a bright future.”

