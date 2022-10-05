Penn State has played five games this season and is now on its bye week before a tough stretch with two top-10 opponents in Michigan and Ohio State.

Before heading out to recruit like James Franklin usually does during a bye week, he met with the media following Tuesday’s practice.

The biggest news Franklin announced was that redshirt-junior defensive end Smith Vilbert will not be available for the 2022 season. He didn’t give a reason.

Other than the update to Vilbert’s status, Franklin went over areas to improve for Penn State and how the bye week will look regarding recruiting.

Here are the main storylines from Franklin’s weekly press conference.

Ball security

In Penn State’s matchup with Northwestern, the Nittany Lions struggled with holding onto the football.

All three running backs — sophomore Keyvone Lee and freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen —- fumbled, with Singleton coughing it up twice.

The game was during hurricane Ian and had a heavy downpour, but Franklin said after the Northwestern game that the weather isn’t an excuse.

He said Penn State works on ball security every day during practice with a designated segment for it.

“Obviously, there are some things that we have to continue to correct and emphasize that showed up in the game,” Franklin said.

Two of the fumbles came from their freshman backs, and Franklin said part of the fumbles were because of their inexperience with playing games in the rain.

Even with the four fumbles, Franklin didn’t change the structure of how Penn State practices ball security.

“After something like that happens, obviously, you coach a little bit harder, and you hope the players do a better job with it,” Franklin said.

Recruiting

A week without a game allows Franklin and the rest of the staff to go on the road and focus more time on recruiting.

Regarding recruiting this week, Penn State is going to have practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, most of the staff will leave after that, with the coordinators and graduate assistants staying back to be there for practice Thursday, then they’ll head on the road.

Friday and Saturday are set aside for recruiting with Penn State getting back in the swing of things Sunday.

“We're obviously spending most of our time game planning and even trying to get ahead on a few opponents as well,” Franklin said.

On the recruiting trail, there are a couple of ways he gauges the interest of the players he recruits.

The biggest indication is when the recruits pay the acceptance fee and their level of communication.

“You get a pretty good idea,” Franklin said. “The red flags — for most of us in whatever industry you're in — they’re there, you just have to be willing to read them.”

The bye week

Other than recruiting during the bye week, Penn State uses the time to reset and take time off from the day to day while still preparing for Michigan.

“Part of the bye week is making sure everybody is fresh,” Franklin said. “Not just the players but the coaches as well.”

With the bye, the Nittany Lions are going to be ahead preparing for Michigan than where they usually are since they have extra time.

However, the bye does throw some things off. During the scouting phase, Penn State takes data on its next opponent.

Right now, the Nittany Lions have data on Michigan, but they will have to adjust the data after this week’s slate of games where Michigan plays Indiana.

“This week, we reinforce what we thought, and we tweak some things from there,” Franklin said.

Penn State will also continue to have normal practices where Franklin highlighted third down, fourth down and red-zone situations.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football junior defensive end Smith Vilbert unavailable for 2022 season James Franklin announced Smith Vilbert is unavailable for the 2022 season during his weekly …