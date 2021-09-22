Following a week filled with rumors and speculation regarding his future as Penn State’s head coach, James Franklin silenced the college football world with a win in the White Out over No. 22 Auburn on Saturday.

On Monday, Franklin and his program returned to practice to work toward their next challenge: going 1-0 against Villanova this weekend.

Having won seven straight games dating back to last season, it’s safe to say the Nittany Lions are in as comfortable of a position as they have been in years.

However, with 75% of this season still to play, Franklin spoke with the media to discuss what has struck him most through three weeks.

Here's a look at the main storylines from Franklin’s post-practice availability Wednesday.

Where does Penn State’s defense stand through three weeks?

You don’t need to read too much into the fine print to come to the conclusion that this year’s Nittany Lion defense is impressive.

Having beaten two top-25 teams and the 2020 MAC champion Ball State in three weeks is no easy feat, but the blue and white has made it look easy.

“I think we’re doing a pretty good job of 'bend, but don’t break' defensively in general,” Franklin said Wednesday. “We seem to be able to make critical plays at critical moments.”

Specifically, Franklin said his defense has done a “really good job” against the run and in the passing situations.

“People’s playbooks shrink down there,” Franklin said.

Having been a Power Five head coach for over a decade now, Franklin has seen defensive players “panic” when the ball is in the air.

With this year’s secondary, however, that has not been the case.

“I think we have a lot more experience in the secondary,” Franklin said. “They’re just comfortable and natural when the ball is in the air.”

Thoughts on transfer portal

Despite the swift transitions defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo have made from their former Division I programs to Happy Valley, Franklin doesn’t seem too confident in using the transfer portal as a consistent outlet in the future.

“Even though we have had success with the portal, I wouldn't say I'm necessarily a huge fan and believer in it,” Franklin said. “I guess there's a time and place for everything.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

For Franklin and his program, the “time and place” for the portal happened to be this offseason.

According to Franklin, turning to the portal and junior colleges is only necessary for him when trying to fill a “void” in the upper class while waiting for younger guys to develop.

“I would say we're never going to be a huge transfer portal team,” Franklin said. “I wouldn't say we're ever gonna be a huge junior college program.”

But having had success from one junior college in particular, Lackawanna, the former home to Penn State starting safeties Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown, Franklin acknowledges that turning to the program for “immediate needs” has “made a lot of sense”.

Where John Lovett stands in the running back room

Former Baylor running back John Lovett, who transferred to Penn State this offseason, got his first look at game action against Auburn on Saturday.

Sitting behind Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee, Lovett didn’t get a heavy workload but performed respectively when the ball was put in his hands.

“He’s an experienced guy who’s played a lot of football,” Franklin said. “I think he has a little bit of a different style — maybe a little more quickness, maybe a little more juice.”

Based on his experience with Baylor, Franklin doesn’t believe Lovett was worried about getting his first Nittany Lion game action in a Big Ten/SEC White Out.

“He goes in there against Auburn, first playing time,” Franklin said. “The moment wasn't too big for him at all.”

While most of his work came on special teams, Lovett carried the ball twice for nine yards and added an 18-yard reception. Franklin said a split between the two groups is where Lovett will likely stay put for the time being.

“I think you'll continue to see him as a kickoff return guy, and as a running back, as he’s had success before,” Franklin said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh shine at next level

While Franklin and the rest of his program are focused on one thing at the moment — defeating Villanova on Saturday — two former Nittany Lions turned NFL rookies have certainly caught the eye of the football world for their performances in Week 2 at the next level.

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons reverted back to his high school position, defensive end, in the Dallas Cowboys latest victory and put up quite the showing.

Parson’s eight pressures are the most by a rookie since Nick Bosa did so in his 2019 Pro Bowl rookie year. Parsons added on a sack and four quarterback hurries as well.

“We all know what a difference-maker [Parsons] is,” Franklin said. “I think Dallas got a steal at No. 12.”

For as good of a performance as Parsons had in Week 2, his former defensive counterpart Odafe Oweh put on a comparable showing — taking home the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in just his second week in the NFL.

“There were a lot of conversations about him and his athleticism and maybe some discussions about production when it came to sacks,” Franklin said. “But everybody I could talk to and have interactions with about [Oweh] and what I thought his future was like, I was pounding the table for.

“There’s nobody in our building that are surprised by the success of either one of them.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE