Spring ball is well underway as Penn State sits 17 days out from the annual Blue-White Game.

There’s been plenty of turnover this spring, too, as James Franklin lost his defensive and special teams coordinators, and 14 starters from last season's team are either looking toward the NFL Draft or gone from the roster for undisclosed reasons.

Franklin has noted that his team is light at offensive line as a whole currently, and he said it could affect the Blue-White Game. Other positions may not be as strapped for depth currently, but it’s certainly an adjustment period for everyone.

New defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Wednesday night after practice that it’s “too early to judge anything” since the Nittany Lions are only on practice seven out of 15.

Here’s what Franklin and Diaz had to say during their media availabilities.

Need for edge pressure

Penn State is set to get a major boost on the defensive line with the likes of Adisa Isaac and PJ Mustipher returning in 2022 after suffering season-ending injuries a year ago. The blue and white also returns defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon, who practiced all year but didn’t play for undisclosed reasons.

Smith Vilbert shined in the Outback Bowl with three sacks, and Zuriah Fisher has received high praise throughout the offseason, but there isn’t much depth overall on the edge and at the defensive end spot for the Nittany Lions.

Isaac was expected to break out last year before the injury, and Nick Tarburton returns after starting eight games a year ago, but Franklin acknowledged edge pressure is an area needing improvement.

“Adisa's the one guy that flashes consistently,” Franklin said. “There's other guys… but it needs to be more consistent.”

The ninth-year head coach labeled Tarburton, a redshirt senior, as someone who will “wear people down” with his effort in pass rush, but he’d like to see a more diversified tool kit come this fall.

Franklin also confirmed Penn State is still searching for answers via the transfer portal, something it had success with not long ago.

“We're looking into the portal a little bit for that as well,” Franklin said. “Very similar to what we did with [Arnold Ebiketie], we got to find somebody that can come in and help us with edge pressure and affecting the quarterback.”

Navigating the transfer portal

Back in February, more than 1,300 players had already entered the NCAA transfer portal. The number only keeps growing, and the college offseason looks more and more like NFL free agency as time drags on.

Franklin has expressed some unhappiness with the current portal situation in the past, citing that many players already know where they’re going before they enter, and he highlighted some more differences between that and high school recruiting on Wednesday.

“It's a little bit different from their perspective because they're just older and more experienced. Things that may have been important to them as seniors in high school are not really as important to them anymore. They're putting their value in different things...

“For us, though, the process — we've tried to keep it the same, tried to be very strategic and calculated about it.”

One of the biggest challenges Franklin noted was transferring academic credits from school to school. He said the process can take up to 40 days, a difficult situation when you’re trying to court a player in the short time between the end of the season and the spring semester.

Diaz said he and Franklin are “very much aligned” in their view of the transfer portal, and both are trying to emulate the successes of transfers like Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo.

“It's not fantasy football. You just can't get anybody that did something somewhere,” Diaz said. “You're just not bringing in a player, you're bringing in a person, and they got to be able to match our culture and want to be successful here.”

Franklin added that some players are “in the transfer portal for a reason,” and it helps when the Penn State staff can target someone who they’ve recruited since high school.

“There's no doubt that the landscape of college football has changed dramatically.”

Getting the freshmen up to speed

Last week, Franklin actually praised the fact that Zoom has become such a commonality because it helps keep the incoming freshmen in the loop before they arrive in the summer.

“One of the things I think we're doing a better job, and I'm ashamed to say it, but taking advantage of the Zooms now,” Franklin said. “The guys at home like [Dani Dennis-Sutton], Dani's not able to be here right now, but we're able to meet with him, so now he's got a chance mentally to be as far along as these guys are, and now it's just the physical aspect.”

Franklin said this Wednesday that getting players up to speed, such as the early enrollees, is usually a “case-by-case basis.”

Building a solid foundation with the other freshmen through meetings has been a point of emphasis so it doesn’t take too long to get everyone up to speed, especially players like Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter, who the staff seems to be high on.

Diaz said his mentality is to not plan on redshirting any of the incoming freshmen. He wants them all prepared to play once they get on campus.

“We're trying to push knowledge on them so that when they get here in the summer, it's not just hearing it for the first time,” Diaz said. “We've been telling a guy like Dani... 'Hey, you're only 15 days behind the guys who are here on campus right now. We can overcome 15 days.'

“So that's [on] us as coaches to have meetings with them, to send them materials, and I've been impressed with all our guys that will come to summer that they've just been soaking it up like a sponge.”

