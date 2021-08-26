With just over a week to go before Penn State’s season opener at Wisconsin, a few storylines are clearing up after the Nittany Lions’ worst season since 2004.

Following Wednesday’s practice, James Franklin addressed the media and gave answers to a couple of pressing questions surrounding his team.

Franklin discussed an array of issues, ranging from the No. 2 quarterback decision to thoughts on the new alliance between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12.

While depth charts still have yet to be released, here’s a look at what the buzz is inside Penn State’s program with a week left in training camp.

No. 2 quarterback locked in, safety spot secured

With Will Levis having moved on to Kentucky, the quarterback to take his spot behind Sean Clifford in 2021 has been up in the air for some time now.

The two candidates fighting for the spot — Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux — have both had their eyes on the backup quarterback spot since Levis announced his decision to transfer in January.

Now with just a week left in training camp, it looks as though Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich have made their decision, but Franklin said they’ll wait to release the information to the public until they have spoken with the two quarterbacks.

“It’s settled,” Franklin said. “It’s pretty obvious with the data and how we’ve been practicing.”

The obvious selection is likely Roberson, who’s entering his third season with the program but still holds two more years of eligibility following this season.

What makes this an easy decision? Franklin said it’s based on reps.

“You can only get so many reps for the three,” Franklin said. “You have to develop the three, but we’ve also got to make sure the one’s ready, and the two’s got enough reps that if he's needed he's available as well.”

When it comes to reps, Roberson has taken a significant amount more than the true freshman Veilleux.

Another top position competition this offseason, the second safety spot aside Jaquan Brisker, has been won, according to Franklin.

Like the quarterback job, however, he would not disclose who it was yet.

The most experienced names for Penn State are Ji'Ayir Brown and Jonathan Sutherland, but Brown seems to have the edge right now.

Freshmen making an impact

While Penn State remains relatively deep in almost every position group, there are still a select number of freshmen who could hear their names called in the early portion of the 2021 season.

Although defensive back stands out as the positional group most padded with depth, it’s also the group most likely to showcase freshmen this season.

The two freshmen coaches and players have spoken most highly of at this point in camp are cornerback Kalen King and safety Jaylen Reed.

King, a former 4-star recruit from Detroit, has had personnel buzzing since he stepped on campus last winter.

“Kalen has done some great things, whether it was the spring game or spring ball, and he just continues to grow and evolve,” Franklin said. “He's a playmaker and has tremendous confidence in himself.”

While King has generated the most noise out of the freshman class, Reed is a name to watch closely for as the 2021 season unfolds.

Another 4-star product of Detroit, Reed’s name has been mentioned quite a lot as of late.

“Jaylen Reed's a guy that we've been talking about here lately that's really done some nice things,” Franklin said.

On the offensive side of the ball, Harrison “Trey” Wallace III and Liam Clifford are the two freshmen Franklin says are “factoring in right now.”

Silence on tri-conference merger

On Tuesday, the commissioners from the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 announced that the three conferences would be aligning at some point in the near future.

As it’s huge news for the entire college football community, Franklin shied away from answering any questions relating to the merger.

“I’m going to stay away from that right now,” Franklin said. “I don't like to speak before I know the specifics of the details, and I don't have a whole lot of information.”

