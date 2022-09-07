Fans had called for Drew Allar to replace Sean Clifford as Penn State’s starting quarterback long before the former 5-star freshman even stepped foot on campus.

He was officially named Penn State’s backup against Purdue, though James Franklin said the competition would continue through the season.

Against Purdue, Allar showcased poise in the pocket and a cannon for an arm in third-quarter relief of Clifford, only skyrocketing the hype surrounding the 18-year old.

Despite his performance in the season opener, James Franklin isn’t ready to call Allar his surefire backup quarterback as the Nittany Lions’ home opener against Purdue nears, with last season’s backup Christian Veilleux still in contention to reclaim his job.

“We haven’t really made a decision,” Franklin said on Tuesday. “This is going to be a competition week in and week out.”

Allar and Veilleux both had similar debuts in situations where Clifford entered the locker room for medical purposes.

While both shined in those situations, there’s a clear difference between the two that could contribute heavily to Franklin’s ultimate decision at backup quarterback.

“I think in year one, guys can do enough to be trusted, especially if you’re coming mid semester and you’re there for the spring,” Franklin said. “But in terms of where it's second nature, I think it takes that second year to really take that significant step.”

That second year is the true advantage Veilleux holds over Allar, who Franklin said has “progressed” but is “still in year one.”

He may be young, but Allar looked far above his age against Purdue. Apparently his mature attitude extends beyond gameday, too, with Clifford saying he and Allar “pick each other's brains” every practice.

For Clifford, it’s a completely different experience being a member of this season’s quarterback room compared to last year — when Ta’Quan Roberson served as Clifford’s backup, only to complete just seven of 21 pass attempts for 34 yards and two interceptions when his name was called in second half relief against Iowa.

“I thought Drew took a step… in another tough road environment,” Clifford said. “I thought Drew handled the noise. I thought he handled the pressure being out there really well.”

As of this moment, it’s unclear who Penn State’s backup quarterback will be against Ohio this Saturday. However, Franklin did give away who the team’s developmental squad quarterbacks have been, which could create some speculation.

“We’re rotating [Beau] Pribula and Veilleux down there, as well as Mason Stahl,” Franklin said.

Offensive line rotation

Penn State’s starting offensive line seems relatively set in stone for the time being, but that doesn’t mean a few faces won’t garner more playing time as the season unfolds.

Offensive tackle Bryce Effner and Cornell transfer interior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad have both “earned the right to play,” Franklin said Wednesday.

Effner will continue to rotate in at tackle, especially on the right side with Caedan Wallace, and Nourzad will get a shot at either guard spot and potentially at center.

“Those guys will play,” Franklin said. “They earned that right during camp and then did enough at that role in Week 1 where it will either stay the same or possibly more.”

Questions of the d-line

Edge depth was a question leading up the season opener, now it’s even more so with the status of two Penn State defensive linemen, Coziah Izzard and Smith Vilbert, unclear for Week 2.

Izzard and Vilbert both played increasingly significant roles in 2021, with both starting in the Outback Bowl — a game in which Vilbert set the game’s all-time record with three sacks.

Despite the strong end to the season, neither Izzard or Vilbert made the trip to Purdue and it’s up in the air whether they’ll suit up for Ohio.

“I’m not ready to make that decision or public announcement,” Franklin said in regard to their returns.

