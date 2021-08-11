Following Penn State’s fifth summer camp practice, James Franklin clarified many points regarding the upcoming 2021 season in his first fall media availability.

Franklin addressed competition among the running back and safety groups, coaching Sean Clifford and vaccination rates among the team.

Here are the biggest points made by Franklin in his weekly presser, which was followed by co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter.

Franklin ‘pleased’ with team vaccination rate

There’s no question Franklin has been vocal about making sure his team is educated about the science behind the coronavirus and vaccines.

The education has led to what Franklin describes as a “pretty high” percentage of Nittany Lions receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and that percentage may still grow, according to the head coach.

“It is a personal decision,” Franklin said. “I won’t be happy until we’re 100%. I don’t know if we’ll get there because there’s a couple guys that — for a variety of reasons — may not be comfortable or their families might not be comfortable, so we’re talking about it all the time.”

Franklin said he believes the team has done exceptionally well in educating themselves about the virus and the vaccine as well as following guidance put forth by health experts.

“Our trainers and doctors are doing that as much as they possibly can,” Franklin said. “[We’re] making sure everyone understands the rules, [and] based on the rules, the consequences of our decisions from a Big Ten, NCAA and Penn State perspective.”

While the entire team may not be vaccinated before the season starts, Franklin seems hopeful the team enjoys the same luck it did last year, when Penn State was the only Big Ten team to not endure a game cancellation due to coronavirus concerns.

“I’ve been pleased overall,” Franklin said. “We showed that we were able to handle this. We learned from it a lot. I think we did a really good job with COVID last year. We’ve got to be able to handle COVID and play football the way I know we’re capable of playing.”

Running back competition heats up

Franklin echoed what first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said less than a week ago at Saturday’s media day about three being the ideal number of running backs used each game.

Five of Penn State’s running backs have at least one college season and impactful in-game snaps under their belts, but both Yurcich and Franklin held firm that it’s extremely likely to have two or three relegated to the sidelines every week, making playing time even harder to come by

According to Franklin — who praised position coach Ja’Juan Seider’s work with “coaching, developing and recruiting at that position” — competition has increased among the group, and upcoming live scrimmages will give the coaching staff a better idea of who will see the field for the Nittany Lions.

“We have four backs that we could play with, and we’re trying to figure out who the top three will be,” Franklin said. “I’ve been really pleased. I think we have one of the stronger running back rooms in the country.”

Noah Cain, who suffered a season-ending injury on the first offensive drive of Penn State’s 2020 opener at Indiana, returns for the 2021 season alongside Keyvone Lee, Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes.

With the addition of senior transfer John Lovett from Baylor, the running back room became even more crowded, but Franklin doesn’t consider that a bad thing.

Instead, he said he enjoys the way the running backs push each other to become better every day in practice while trying to carve out a significant role themselves.

“We’ve got an interesting dynamic in there,” Franklin said. “It’s a really good mix of personalities and styles in that room. They’re really good guys. They work well together. They challenge each other.”

2nd safety position up for grabs

Jaquan Brisker returning to Penn State for his final season solidified one of two safety spots for the Nittany Lions, and Franklin said he believes Brisker will be a major playmaker and leader on the defensive side of the ball.

“He’s a guy that we think is going to have a significant opportunity to make huge plays for us at the starting safety position,” Franklin said. “It’s really about figuring out who’s that other guy. At this stage, you could make arguments for a number of them.”

Talks are centered around Ji’Ayir Brown — fellow Lackawanna College transfer alongside Brisker — Jonathan Sutherland and Tyler Rudolph, according to Franklin.

“Those guys are battling, whether it’s to backup Brisker or whether it’s to compete for that other starting job,” Franklin said. “It’s been impressive.”

The Nittany Lions have also added Keaton Ellis to the group, who is making a transition from cornerback to safety. Franklin said the coaching staff believes there are four solid candidates for playing time at safety.

Brown — who was largely highlighted by coaches and teammates as having a breakout spring season — and Sutherland bring the most experience to the position. According to Franklin, Rudolph gained momentum in the offseason and “the light’s starting to come on for him” despite his lack of collegiate experience.

No matter who wins the job, Poindexter and Franklin alike seem confident the competition is a good thing and will turn the right name up come the Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin.

“I think a lot of these guys will be able to play and help us out,” Poindexter said. “They’re doing a great job of competing with each other — but at the same time helping each other learn the plays and encouraging each other when the other person’s out there.

“I’m excited with the whole group. They come to work. They’ve got a workman-like attitude every day they show up, and they have fun. They’re good kids to be around.”

