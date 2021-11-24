Penn State football practice notebook | James Franklin addresses media for 1st time since signing extension

It’s the final week of the 2021 regular season for Penn State, but this weekend’s matchup against Michigan State hasn’t been the headline.

The news has all surrounded James Franklin’s 10-year contract extension, which was fully agreed to on Tuesday.

Whether fans agree or disagree with the move, Franklin is here to stay for the foreseeable future, and he addressed questions about that future at his post practice press conference on Wednesday.

Here’s what Franklin discussed.

Contract Extension

Franklin said while the talks had been going on for quite a while, he got a sense that things were in motion last week.

He wanted to make sure that his players were in the loop on what was going on, so Franklin said he was transparent with them throughout the whole process in addition to his incoming recruits.

“I told the team about a week ago and told the recruits probably about a week ago,” Franklin said. “It kind of has been a moving target for a long time, but I wanted to make sure that they heard. And the leadership council, as you guys know, I've been talking to them the whole time.”

Franklin said while this is a process that typically doesn’t get resolved quickly, the Board of Trustees and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour were very cooperative throughout the talks regarding his new deal.

“So the reason it was nine weeks is because it wasn't really about me,” Franklin said. That was the first conversation and the conversation kind of led into ‘These are all the things that we need to discuss,” Franklin said. “Conversations between Sandy and conversations between the chair of the board Matt Schuyler. Obviously with the transition in the president's position, Dr. [Eric] Barron has been phenomenal, but with the transition, that kind of played into it as well.”

Competition

During the course of the season, Franklin has often talked about remaining nationally competitive 365 days a year.

That means that the program not only has to win on Saturdays but be able compete with the Big Ten and other major schools to have the best facilities, coaches and other resources.

Franklin addressed how this contract extension will help make those aspirations happen over the course of his tenure with the Nittany Lions.

“To be honest with you, that's what it's all about,” Franklin said. “That's what the whole contract is about and I do think you guys have heard me talk for a long time about alignment. Alignment with the board and specifically the chair of the board, the president of the university, the athletic director, the head coach [on this topic].”

Franklin continues to emphasize that this is essential in order to get to the places that Penn State expects to be and to keep up with programs who have the same mentality.

“It's about alignment and truly competing with the people that we expect to compete with.”

Illness updates

One storyline with Penn State that has taken a bit of a backseat following the contract extension is the health of the Nittany Lions.

Franklin said there were 35 players unavailable against Rutgers following the win on Saturday due to a non-coronavirus related illness and that it was a situation the staff was going to have to monitor this week.

The eighth-year head coach was asked about the status of the illness within the team right now but said that the situation is certainly looking better than it did last week.

“We do still have some guys fighting through the virus,” Franklin said. “Some guys got it early last week and some guys ended up getting it late, which made the game problematic and there's still a few more popping up.”

So despite the issues within the team last week, Franklin is optimistic that most of his key guys will be able to go against the Spartans

“We're in a much better position than we were last week.”

