With September officially in full swing, the return of Penn State football is just three days away.

Six months ago, the Nittany Lions began spring practice, preparing for a 2021 season written in redemption following the program’s worst season in nearly two decades.

As fall camp comes to a close Thursday, most of what was unknown surrounding James Franklin’s squad in the spring has been uncovered.

Now, the blue and white have only one thing on their minds: winning week won.

On Wednesday, James Franklin addressed the media one final time to discuss where he and the Nittany Lions stand prior to their trip to Madison, Wisconsin.

Here’s a look at the main storylines from Wednesday’s press conference.

2nd starting safety spot revealed

After foregoing the NFL Draft to return for one more season at Penn State, All-Big Ten safety Jaquan Brisker is expected to have an impressive 2021 campaign.

While Brisker is viewed as the man to carry the load of the Nittany Lions defensive backfield, every piece to the blue and white’s defense remains just as important.

For the majority of the offseason, it was expected that senior Ji’Ayir Brown would slip into the starting free safety spot.

But when it was announced that 2020 starting cornerback Keaton Ellis was dropping back for the 2021 season, that seemed to make matters more complicated. Three-time captain Jonathan Sutherland factored into the decision heavily, too.

However, after much speculation over the last couple of weeks, Franklin officially announced who the starter would be at the position.

“There will be other guys to rotate in at both safety spots,” Franklin said. “But right now it will be Brisker and [Brown] at the two safety spots.”

Brisker and Brown both attended Lackawanna community college before joining Penn State’s program in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Snaps at left guard will be split, no clear starter

On Tuesday, James Franklin announced the starting left guard wouldn’t go to one player, but it would be split by two.

Anthony Whigan and Eric Wilson have competed for the remaining starting spot on Penn State’s offensive line all summer, and now the positional battle will likely continue into Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.

“If one player is playing better during the game, then he’ll play more,” Franklin said. “We’re going in with the mentality that they’re going to split reps, but very rarely does it necessarily play out that way.”

While Franklin has not explicitly stated who will be given the starting nod on Saturday, the spot might be deferred to Whigan, who is in his third season with the Penn State program.

On the other hand, the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Badgers will serve as Wilson’s first game with the blue and white, after transferring from Harvard this offseason.

Preparing for a return to packed stadiums

Penn State is known for many things: ice cream, football and White Outs, to name a few.

While the Nittany Lions will have to wait until week 3 for the White Out against Auburn, this Saturday’s matchup against Wisconsin should bring all the college football energy the blue and white missed out on in 2020.

Playing in front of over 80,000 fans in Camp Randall Stadium is no easy task for any football team, especially when accounting for the one-year hiatus college football took from spectators last season.

To prepare the Nittany Lions for a return to packed stadiums, Franklin has used his own strategy in the practice facility.

“We do music on one side and do the crowd noise on the opposite to try to make it louder than it will be on game day,” Franklin said. “We always have the play clock going as well… Try to make it more challenging in practice than it would be in the game.”

Artificial noise can’t possibly substitute the energy and atmosphere that comes from a sold-out college football game — as seen last season — but Franklin’s strategy is an interesting one.

