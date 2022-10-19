Penn State has a chance to bounce back in the White Out this week against Minnesota after a blowout loss to Michigan that left some questions unanswered.

In usual fashion, James Franklin met with the media following the conclusion of practice Wednesday to answer those questions ahead of Saturday’s game.

Franklin hit on a lot of topics in his post-practice availability, but here are the most important talking points.

Injury updates

Three offensive Nittany Lions either missed Wednesday’s practice or had limited involvement in the portion of practice open to the media.

After Clifford got hurt — reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury — during the Michigan game, he didn’t throw a pass and only participated in handoff drills with fourth-string quarterback Beau Pribula during the segment of practice the media watched. Backup Drew Allar and third-string quarterback Christian Veilleux also participated in the handoff drills but separated and participated in passing drills.

It could mean nothing, but it’s something to note.

Running back Keyvone Lee was also missing from team drills in practice, but there wasn’t much of an update as to why.

“He wasn’t in class, and he wasn’t out here practicing,” Franklin said. “When [the media] was here.”

Offensive lineman Landon Tengwall also wasn’t at practice after suffering an injury in warmups before the matchup against the Wolverines.

Should Tengwall miss the White Out, Hunter Nourzad would be in line to take his place for the second straight week.

Linebackers cause personnel challenges

Arguably Penn State’s two best linebackers this season have been Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter. Carter is No. 2 on the team and tackles and Jacobs is No. 5.

The goal of any coach is to put the team’s best players on the field, but doing that with Jacobs and Carter isn’t so simple, according to Franklin, because they typically play the same position.

Jacobs has to move to the field linebacker spot to get both of them on the field, but that spot is often nullified with Penn State employing a lot of nickel packages this season. Thus, Jacobs or Carter would need to step into the middle linebacker spot, which hasn’t happened.

“The way to get both of those guys on the field is with the two inside linebacker positions, and that’s easier said than done,” Franklin said. “Curtis isn’t a Mike linebacker. Abdul may be a Mike linebacker one day, but it doesn’t make sense right now to do that.”

White Out recruiting

The White Out is one of the most well-known spectacles in college football, so Franklin uses it as a recruiting event for potential commits to witness. The 2022 edition won’t be any different, as Franklin said there will be “big top prospects” in attendance.

Franklin went over the logistics of White Out game day, something that takes a lot of organization to pull off. Franklin also mentioned that he lets recruits know about that.

“The other thing is making sure recruits and prospects understand that this isn’t a game for you to bring your buddies from high school. It’s your parents, and that’s it,” Franklin said. “If you want to bring buddies from high school, it’s another game.”

Franklin added that the logistics of White Out recruiting become more difficult with the sheer number of recruits on campus. Something he mentioned that has been helpful in years past is teaming up with Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors to show recruits the ins and outs of student life.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE