Penn State football’s spring practice is set to come to a close after the annual Blue-White game, but the Nittany Lions took the field in front of the media on Wednesday.

As usual, James Franklin addressed the media following Wednesday’s practice along with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and safety Ji’Ayir Brown. Here are the most notable takeaways from practice.

Blue-White game format

The Nittany Lions yearly spring game, dubbed the Blue-White game, is a chance for fans to get a sneak peek at the team ahead of each season.

Even though the tradition remains the same, there will be some changes in the 2022 edition of the Blue-White game, according to Franklin.

“We’ll probably go offense versus defense, offense on one sideline and defense on the other sideline to help our O-line out and then also to get enough special teams situations in between,” Franklin said.

The game will also have periods of live tackling and ‘thud’ football — football where a play ends after first contact — to allow more players to get on-field experience before the season starts.

The Blue-White game will also have a custom scoring system, according to Franklin.

“We’re working on a scoring system right now. Some people have done this in the past,” Franklin said. “I’ve never really done it before, so we’re looking into that.”

Zakee Wheatley and the DBs

The redshirt freshman safety has been one of the bright spots for the team this offseason, displaying the depth in the “really, really talented” defensive back room that Terry Smith has.

Wheatley, originally a cornerback, converted to safety this spring and has shown promise so far, leading the team in interceptions during spring ball.

“It just seems like every other practice he’s coming down with the ball, we’re getting after the ball,” Smith said. “So we’re really excited about him taking big strides, hopefully even continuing to develop through these last couple of days and then through the summer and take it into the fall.”

Wheatley has put even the most experience on notice, earning the praise of fifth-year safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

“Our takeaway king Zakee, he’s been doing an unbelievable job with the transfer from corner to safety,” Brown said. “He’s made plays that veteran guys struggle to make so he’s been standing out the most right now.”

Wheatley provides a sense of youth and a glimpse at the future when both of Penn State’s current safeties, both seniors, move on to better things.

Offensive line limitations

One of the most consistent struggles in practice has been the lack of offensive linemen on the team, which has had a limiting effect on what the team can do in practice.

“With our O-line situation, that’s challenging because we’ve been able to get the guys a bunch of skelly reps, but not enough team reps,” Franklin said in reference to the quarterbacks. “So really, the last two practices, we shut Sean down, not out of the entire practice, but out of periods of the practice to allow the three other quarterbacks to get more team reps.”

Despite the lack of players on the offensive line, there’s still a competition for starting spots that has yet to be decided outside of Caedan Wallace, Olu Fashanu and Juice Scruggs, who have participated in pretty much every practice and have gotten “significantly better.”

“There’ll be a pretty good competition across the offensive line,” Franklin said. “We’re bringing in a number of them because we’ve lost a number of guys, even guys that help us from a practice perspective.”

