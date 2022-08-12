Penn State’s secondary was arguably the most consistent piece of the team in 2021, and a lot of that had to do with the dynamic safety duo of Ji’Ayir Brown and Jaquan Brisker.

Sure, Brisker’s move to the NFL might impact the safety room in terms of experience, but there are a few Nittany Lions who have the qualities to pick up the slack in that area starting Week 1 alongside Brown.

“[Brown’s] a guy that obviously has established himself last year, tied for the lead in interceptions nationally,” James Franklin said. “But there’s three other guys that we feel really good about that are competing for that other spot.”

Here’s a look at the safeties who can answer those questions this season.

Ji’Ayir Brown

It doesn’t hurt to have college football’s reigning co-interception leader return for another year.

Brown’s return for one last season might’ve been the best news Penn State has heard since he made the announcement in December 2021. The fifth-year senior is a leader for the team as a whole, but now he has the opportunity to mentor the younger safeties who will play across from him.

“For us to have a leader like Ji’Ayir and the presence he has, not just for what he does from a football standpoint, but in terms of a guy that commands the respect of every player in the locker room, that’s enormous for us,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said.

In his first year starting for the blue and white, Brown notched 73 tackles, six interceptions, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries en route to a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches.

Brown will be a cornerstone of Penn State’s secondary again in 2022, and he has the chance to further elevate himself on NFL Draft boards.

Jaylen Reed

Sophomore safety Jaylen Reed is one of the three players who are part of the “good battle going at safety opposite Ji’Ayir,” as Diaz put it.

The 6-foot sophomore has been impressing the defensive coaching staff this offseason after a freshman season that saw him take the field eight times. Reed’s playing time was a coordinated effort in order for him to develop and get valuable reps in for the future, something that’s coming to fruition in the midst of the team’s safety battle.

The Detroit, Michigan, native will definitely have a role in the defensive backfield this fall — it’s just a matter whether he starts.

Zakee Wheatley

Zakee Wheatley has put the coaching staff on notice after a breakout summer of sorts, transitioning from cornerback to safety.

Wheatley’s position change has gone without a hitch so far, as the redshirt freshman was crowned as the team’s spring takeaway king, the player who forced the most turnovers during spring practice. Wheatley’s ability to force turnovers suits him well under Diaz, who has been stressing the importance of forcing turnovers and breaking up passes at a higher rate all offseason.

Wheatley’s 6-foot-2 frame and athletic ability allow him to cover a lot of ground from the safety spot. Combine that with the skills he’s honed as a cornerback, Wheatley could see a lot of playing time early on in his career.

Keaton Ellis

As a junior, Keaton Ellis enters the 2022 season as the second-most experienced safety behind Brown.

Like Wheatley, Ellis is also a former cornerback who transitioned to safety once upon a time, doing so after the 2020 season. The State College native has made six of his seven career starts at cornerback.

Ellis provides an ability to support the run that other safeties on the roster might not be able to do, as he forced three fumbles in his freshman season.

Ellis’ past experience with the program, appearing in 30 games over the past three seasons, should make him a valuable piece of the rotation this season.

Others

Penn State also added two 4-star freshmen safeties in Mehki Flowers and Cristian Driver in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Driver, who can play at corner or safety, was the No. 18 safety in the class, while Flowers was the No. 9 athlete and No. 4 player from Pennsylvania.

Both players aren’t expected to have a huge role, but Nittany Lion fans should expect to see them in some capacity to develop them, similar to Reed’s role last season, into the safeties of the future.

