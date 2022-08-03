Over the past couple of months (and last year), James Franklin has coined his tight end room as one of the best in the nation.

The Nittany Lions haven’t had any significant losses at the position to help Franklin’s case.

In 2021, the blue and white had two tight ends go for over 200 receiving yards, and the group hauled in five total touchdowns on the year.

Like Penn State’s running backs in 2021, the Nittany Lions rotated out tight ends, using each one for a different offensive set.

The primary trio was redshirt junior Brenton Strange and sophomores Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, and all of them are returning for the 2022 campaign.

This season will most likely be similar with a variety of tight ends rotating, depending on different defensive looks.

Brenton Strange

Out of the tight ends that rotated, the now-redshirt junior Strange was the main pass catcher out for Penn State.

Strange made his Nittany Lion debut his true-freshman season, catching a 4-yard touchdown pass against Idaho in 2019.

In 2020, the 6-foot-3 tight end made a jump up the depth chart and started five out of the nine games. Strange caught 17 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The Parkersburg, West Virginia, native really made a splash in 2021 as the lead tight end out of the group.

Strange was looked at in the end zone multiple times for a 50-50 ball on a linebacker and also for passes up the hashes to break zone coverage.

He led all Penn State tight ends with three touchdowns and 225 receiving yards on 20 grabs.

Now in his fourth season donning the blue and white, Strange will once again share playing time with sophomore tight ends Johnson and Warren.

Theo Johnson

The second part of the main trio of Penn State’s tight ends is Johnson.

Johnson started his career at Happy Valley right in the action, playing in seven out of the nine games in 2020, and made one start.

In those seven games, Johnson only caught four passes for 56 yards, making his first-ever catch in the 41-21 lopsided loss to Iowa.

In 2021, he rotated in with Strange and saw significantly more playing time, especially outside of the red zone.

The 6-foot-6 tight end came down with a bunch of big gains for the Nittany Lions, with his biggest being a 37-yard pick-up in White Out conditions against Auburn.

The Winsdor, Ontario, native played in 13 games and started in six of them. He posted one reception short of Strange with 19.

He finished with 213 receiving yards and just one touchdown that came off a 23-yard reception against Ball State in the home opener.

In long-yardage situations, quarterback Sean Clifford looked for the big target down the field, and Johnson was open most of the time for the big gain.

With more experience, he may see more targets in the red zone because of his bigger height at 6-foot-6 than Strange, who’s 6-foot-3.

Tyler Warren

Penn State sophomore Warren bears the unique tight end number of No. 44, which suits offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s unique use for the underclassman.

Warren appeared in two games in 2020, but other than appearing in those games, he didn’t have anything to show on the stat card.

After the 2020 season was out of the way, Yurcich found a way to get the 6-foot-6, Mechanicsville, Virginia, native the football.

In short-yardage situations and especially close to the goal line, Clifford lined up as a receiver by the numbers with Warren in the shotgun, ready to take the snap.

Warren snapped the ball and used his size to pick up the short gain or the touchdown and actually finished with the second-most rushing touchdowns on the team behind running back Noah Cain with two.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Other than rushing, he was used little in the passing game with five receptions for 61 yards and a short, two-yard receiving touchdown.

For 2022, Warren will most likely assume his role as the tight-end wildcat on short-yardage plays and may see more action in the passing game.

Jerry Cross

Outside of Warren, Strange and Johnson, the tight end room is a little bit murky.

One player who could possibly break up the trio of regulars is true freshman Jerry Cross.

Cross was the ninth-best tight end in the nation and fourth-best player in Wisconsin for the class of 2022 with offers from Big Ten foes Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee native was a 6-foot-5 4-star coming out of high school and now sits at 256 pounds.

In three games as a senior, Cross had six receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He had 28 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns two years prior, while his junior season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Cross has the high school stats to maybe see some snaps in his true-freshman season with the Nittany Lions.

Others

There are just two other members in coach Ty Howle’s tight end room: redshirt freshman Khalil Dinkins and redshirt senior Grayson Kline.

Dinkins didn’t see any action his freshman year but did put up some numbers in high school. A 3-star prospect, Dinkins racked up 413 receiving yards as a senior along with six touchdowns.

Kline was unranked out of high school in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, and has not played in four seasons with Penn State.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football adds former NFL quarterback Charlie Frye to coaching staff Penn State’s coaching staff gained a former NFL quarterback and coach Tuesday after hiring C…