Penn State’s tight end room underwent perhaps the most change of any position group during and after the 2020 season.

After starting the first four games, Pat Freiermuth missed the rest of the season with an injury, forcing the Nittany Lions to use a number of inexperienced names at the position.

Freiermuth, who holds the program record for most touchdown receptions by a tight end, departed for the NFL this spring, leaving Penn State with a very young depth chart in 2021.

Furthermore, Ty Howle took over as the new tight ends coach in early February, while offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich began his tenure with the Nittany Lions just one month earlier.

Despite the tumultuous offseason and the inexperience in the group, there’s plenty of talent in the Nittany Lions’ returning core that was able to get some game time in Freiermuth’s absence.

Brenton Strange, redshirt sophomore

Brenton Strange was largely considered second on the depth chart behind Freiermuth in 2020, but after the current Pittsburgh Steeler was forced to the sidelines, Strange was the one to see the biggest usage uptick.

Starting in Freiermuth’s place for four of the final five games, Strange caught 17 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The redshirt sophomore, entering his third year on campus, carries the most collegiate experience out of anyone at the position.

Strange has an extensive resume from his high school days, and he could be the next in line for Penn State tight end greatness.

He was a 4-star prospect out of Parkersburg High School, where he was a two-time team captain and a two-time team MVP. Strange also holds the school record for receiving yards in both a single season and in a career for Parkersburg.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end should be the first name to look out for at the tight end spot this fall due to his experience, but he’s no slouch when it comes to talent, either.

Theo Johnson, sophomore

Theo Johnson, like Strange, found himself contributing in critical situations in light of Freiermuth’s injury in 2020.

Johnson made seven appearances and one start in his true freshman season, making four catches for 56 yards during his freshman campaign. The numbers don’t jump out, but he’s shown he has big-play potential with an athletic build and a 4.63 40-yard dash out of high school.

During Penn State football’s 2021 Media Day, Johnson noted he’s working on becoming a “threat” in the passing game — as he should — considering his 6-foot-6 frame on top of his speed would be a matchup nightmare for any defender.

Johnson was a highly touted recruit out of high school, coming in at 4-stars with a .9664 on the 247Sports composite rating. He came to Happy Valley over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and others.

The sophomore’s skillset speaks for itself, and the only thing holding him back may simply be a lack of experience. Strange may be first in line in that department, but Johnson could be hot on his heels for playing time.

Tyler Warren, redshirt freshman

James Franklin and the coaching staff continuously highlighted Tyler Warren’s development throughout the spring and into summer camp.

Although he’s only made two appearances for the Nittany Lions, the redshirt freshman could compete for playing time alongside Strange and Johnson, who are assumed to be competing for the starting job.

Ranked a 3 and 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and ESPN, respectively, he adds to the depth in the tight end room despite his lack of experience.

Khalil Dinkins, freshman

Khalil Dinkins may be an incoming freshman, but he could be in line to contribute to the Penn State offense because of the youth in the tight end group.

Dinkins was a 3-star recruit by the 247Sports composite rating, and the 6-foot-4 Wexford, Pennsylvania, native comes from a successful football background.

His father Darnell played at Pittsburgh before hanging around the NFL for eight seasons.

There’s enough depth in the tight end room that Dinkins’ services may not be needed, but he’s a promising prospect to join the long line of tight end production in Happy Valley.

