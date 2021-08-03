Despite disappointing results in 2020, Penn State should be glad to bring back many familiar names on all three phases of the ball in 2021.

One group in particular that has a significant amount of familiarity among it is the special teams unit. All key facets of the group appear to be returning next season, including the long snapper, kickers and punter.

With the familiarity special teams coordinator Joe Lorig’s unit has, the expectations are high for this group as the Nittany Lions look to have a bounce back campaign.

Punter

For the second year in a row, it appears kicking specialist Jordan Stout will handle the punting duties for Penn State.

Stout is well-known for his versatility in the kicking game, which includes kick-offs and long field goal attempts in addition to punting.

The 6-foot-3 redshirt senior appeared in all nine games in 2021 and averaged 41.5 yards per punt last season with three kicks of over 50 yards. He was also selected as a team captain, so his grip on the punting spot seems pretty tight heading into the fall.

There’s not much experience behind Stout in the punting room. Redshirt seniors Barney Amor and Bradley King are the only other punters listed on the roster, and neither has seen game action in their Penn State careers thus far.

Kicker

Like the last two seasons, Stout should have full control over kick-offs and long field goal attempts for the Nittany Lions in 2021. He’ll likely split the kicking duties once again with junior Jake Pinegar.

Pinegar has been solid over his career on short-ranged kicks, and he enters the season ninth all-time in points for Penn State and fourth in career extra points made.

While the two veterans stand atop the depth chart to start the year, there’s considerable depth behind them on the roster.

Incoming freshman Sander Sahaydak was a highly touted prospect out of high school, and he could be in line to take over the job once Pinegar and Stout depart from Happy Valley. Sahaydak was rated as a 5-star recruit by Kohl’s kicking and the No. 2 kicker in the nation by 247Sports.

Returners

If they didn’t know already, Penn State fans found out just how dynamic of a player Jahan Dotson is in 2020.

Dotson did it all for the Nittany Lions, from leading the Big Ten in receiving yards to additionally returning punts at times.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native averaged 24.6 yards per return in 2020 and took an 81-yarder to the house in Penn State’s final game against Illinois.

Dotson may not be the only one to take a punt back in 2021, but he’ll likely be the No. 1 punt return man — but someone else will have to step up for kick-off returns.

The kick return game was a bit of a mess during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season after Journey Brown unexpectedly had to retire from football due to a medical condition.

Even safety Lamont Wade was running back kicks at the end of the season, something which could be seen again with Jaquan Brisker being a potential candidate.

Things should become more clear once camp arrives, but don’t be shocked to see Brisker or running back Devyn Ford — who took a kickoff to the house in one of the public spring practices — be some of the leaders for the kick return spot.

