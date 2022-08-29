Quarterback is arguably football’s most important position, as it’s responsible for leading the offense down the field and reading the opposing defense.

Lack of talent at quarterback can make or break a team, and a lot of that comes from experience adjusting to the college landscape. For Penn State, quarterback isn’t a position without experience with a sixth-year signal caller leading the charge for the blue and white.

However, the Nittany Lions have four quarterbacks on their roster. Here’s a look at Penn State’s quarterback room heading into the 2022 season.

Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford is entering his sixth year as a Penn Stater and his fourth year as the team’s starting quarterback. After redshirting his freshman year in 2017 and using his extra year of eligibility thanks to the coronavirus, the veteran field general is one of the most experienced players at the position in the entire country.

Last season, Clifford tallied 3,107 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first year under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Yurcich is the fourth offensive coordinator Clifford has played for at Penn State, so while he may be an experienced player, he hasn’t had the luxury of a consistent coaching staff.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons I came back,” Clifford said. “Coach Yurcich was going to be here again, I was going to be able to not have to learn another terminology of the same concept or work through a different offensive scheme.”

Clifford, a four-time team captain, was the leader of Penn State’s 2019 team that finished 11-2 and No. 9 in the country. Clifford will look to repeat that success in 2022 after a couple of average seasons.

Christian Veilleux

Christian Veilleux, although only a true freshman at the time, played sparingly last season after Clifford left the game against Rutgers. Veilleux completed 15 passes on 24 attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school, but he has looked good in his time at Penn State so far. He won the second-string job over Ta’Quan Roberson toward the end of last season and appears to have a firm grasp on it heading into 2022.

When Clifford leaves campus following this season, Veilleux will emerge as one of the favorites to win the quarterback battle. For now, he serves as a solid backup option if something happens to Clifford.

Drew Allar

Drew Allar has garnered arguably the most hype around a Nittany Lion recruit in recent memory. After all, 5-star quarterbacks are a hot commodity in the landscape of college football.

Allar is the No. 32 overall player in the class of 2022 and the No. 4 quarterback, one of three 5-stars that James Franklin and company were able to gain a commitment from this cycle.

The Medina, Ohio, native probably won’t see the field much this season, perhaps to some fans' chagrin, but adjusting from the high school level to college isn’t easy, especially for a quarterback.

Allar will be another key piece in Penn State’s quarterback battle next season.

Beau Pribula

Penn State received the commitment of two class of 2022 quarterbacks, although Allar has seen the most hype surrounding his name.

Three-star signal caller Beau Pribula was ranked as the No. 29 quarterback in his class, but he’s shown flashes of talent so far this offseason. Pribula took home the Nittany Lions’ 2022 touchdown king award over the course of fall camp.

The odds might be stacked against Pribula right now with a crowded quarterback room, but fans shouldn’t write him off just yet.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE