Following Penn State’s 2019 Cotton Bowl win, the Nittany Lions were expected to continue their rushing excellence the next season.

Backed by names like Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford — many believed they had potential to be the best running back group in the country.

Unfortunately for the blue and white, the prospect of having a tandem comparable to Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders was short lived.

Brown and Cain, who were expected to be Penn State’s bell cows, faced unexpected circumstances early in the season.

After Brown was forced to medically retire, Cain was plugged into the starting lineup. However, his tenure was short lived, as he went down with a season-ending injury on the first drive of the season.

Fast forward to 2021, and Penn State’s running back room is somehow right where it was in 2019 — viewed as one of the best in the country.

Assuming Cain is back at 100%, he’s expected to lead a group of five guys who all have experience starting .

Here is a positional preview of the Nittany Lion’s 2021 running back group.

Noah Cain, junior

After totaling eight rushing touchdowns as a freshman in 2019, many Nittany Lion fans were quick to brand Noah Cain as the next great Penn State running back.

Unfortunately for Cain, a leg injury cost him all but one drive of 2020.

Now back and presumably the healthiest he’s been since freshman year, Cain will return with a hunger to lead a deep Penn State running back room in 2021.

“We lost our starting tailback before the season started and lost Noah Cain when he was a starter as well,” James Franklin said. “I think Noah coming back, we have a chance to have arguably one of the most talented running back groups in the country.”

It’s not just Cain’s scoring ability that sets him apart from other running backs in Franklin’s offense — his quickness and agility is arguably better than any tailback in the country.

Cain’s return changes the whole dynamic of Penn State’s new offense under Mike Yurcich. Penn State has a chance to change up the rhythm of a pass-heavy scheme with quick 20-yard rushes from No. 21.

“We've been looking to get Noah back since he got hurt. He is a tremendous addition to our team, just because of the skill set he brings,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “He brings a different dynamic than any other running back we have.”

Keyvone Lee, sophomore

While Noah Cain’s injury was a huge blow to Penn State’s offense in 2020, Keyvone Lee was one silver lining to come from his absence.

As a true freshman in 2020, Lee was thrown into an unusual and increased role.

Splitting time with Devyn Ford and Caziah Homes, Lee rushed for a team-high 438 yards, tallying four touchdowns last season.

“Keyvone is your typical 237-pound power back in the Big Ten that is always running north to south,” James Franklin said. “For a run that’s supposed to be four yards, he gets six. For a run that’s supposed to be five yards, he gets seven. He's just that type of back.”

Lee’s size and motor stand out in his skill set, but his unique playing experience as a true freshman starter is what sets him apart from much of the running back group.

Expect Lee to continue to build on his impressive freshman year with a developed and focused 2021 as the No. 2 back behind Cain.

John Lovett, senior

After four seasons at Baylor, John Lovett made the decision to transfer to Happy Valley and to join a running back group set to put up numbers in 2021.

As a starter for more than half of the 2019 season, Lovett totalled 655 rushing yards and five touchdowns as a crucial member of Baylor’s 11-3 season.

Now with the Nittany Lions, Lovett will be in a similar situation he was in with the Bears — splitting time with other tailbacks.

The difference is Lovett has more experience than any other back on Penn State’s roster.

With depth such a crucial piece to offense, especially with the blue and white’s recent bouts with running back health, Lovett’s speed and scrappiness will launch him into an important role despite the crowded room.

“He's a very quick, twitchy player that when he gets the ball in open space, anything could happen,” Jahan Dotson said. “So I can't wait to see him work.”

Devyn Ford, junior

With Journey Brown leading the charge in front of Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, 2019 was an exciting year for Penn State’s running back room.

While Cain broke away as the featured freshman back in Penn State’s offense, fans remained high on the potential of Ford — ranked nearly 20 spots higher than Cain on 247Sports’ 2019 recruiting ranking at No. 79 overall.

When Cain got hurt last season, all eyes turned to Ford to save the Nittany Lions on the ground.

Unfortunately for the blue and white, Ford battled his own set of injuries throughout the 2020 season, appearing in only six games with 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Although his numbers weren’t too shabby for the amount of playing time he accounted for, it still wasn’t the showing fans expected from a man once viewed as the future of the position.

Now at the tail end of Penn State’s running back tandem, it’s uncertain how much playing time Ford will receive this season if the rest of the backs remain healthy.

Other names to watch for

While the top four running backs in the tandem look set with Cain, Lee, Lovett and Ford ready to lead the charge, there are two others names who could hear their name called in 2021 if things go south.

As a true freshman in 2020, Caziah Holmes took advantage of the limited opportunities he was given to total 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Having appeared in all nine games last season, Holmes brings experience despite his youth and should be first to join the tandem if and when injury occurs.

Another name to look for is Tank Smith, a fan favorite on Penn State’s offense.

Smith only tallied seven yards on one carry in 2020 but could see an increase in playing time if injuries plague the offense.

While Holmes and Smith are unlikely to see as much playing time as the other four, Yurcich has repeated how important depth is in the running back group.

“Someone’s going to lead us in carries this year,” Yurcich said, “but it’ll maybe be the third-leading carrier that helped us become the best backfield we could become.”

