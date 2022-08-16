Even without Jahan Dotson, Penn State’s receiver room is loaded.

In addition to the returning core, James Franklin brought in Western Kentucky sixth-year senior Mitchell Tinsley to add some experience to the room and another weapon for quarterback Sean Clifford.

Penn State ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten in receiving yards in 2021 behind Ohio State, Maryland and Purdue. Despite still being on the younger side, the Nittany Lions’ corps has a year under its belt heading into the 2022 campaign, which gives its coach confidence heading into this season.

“I do feel like the group has the ability to match or exceed the production from the wide receiver unit last year,” Franklin said.

Parker Washington

After serving as Clifford’s second option last year, Parker Washington should now step in as the team’s primary pass catcher.

In 2021, Washington did most of his damage toward the middle of the field on posts and slants, using his speed and athleticism to come down with the football.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native racked up 64 catches for 820 yards, just behind Dotson on the team in both stat categories.

The 5-foot-10 receiver did have a shot to be the squad’s No. 1 option in the Outback Bowl after Dotson decided to sit out to save himself for the NFL Draft. Washington made a highlight reel one-handed grab during the game and finished with the most receiving yards on both teams with 98 yards.

Now, Washington will consistently be the team’s No. 1 offensive weapon as one of the more experienced receivers in the room.

The third-year receiver will take reps in the slot, but he’ll also be a top deep threat because of his speed.

“[Washington] has obviously made a number of plays here,” Franklin said. “Really good ball skills, great body control and really intelligent guy. I know [Clifford] has a lot of confidence in him and so does coach [Mike] Yurcich and coach [Taylor] Stubblefield and myself as well.

“I think he'll have a big year for us. Obviously, we need him to have a big year.”

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

At 6-foot-1, sophomore KeAndre Lambert-Smith is a weapon Clifford can look for in several different areas.

Lambert-Smith was Penn State’s third-highest receiver in yards and receptions with 34 and 521, respectively.

The Norfolk, Virginia, native made many big plays for Penn State and is another speedy weapon who can get loose downfield.

Lambert-Smith lined up as an outside receiver, often losing defenders in coverage or catching short passes and maneuvering around them for a big play.

Among players with at least 10 catches last year, he averaged the most yards per reception on the team at 15.3.

Along with Washington, the fellow sophomore receiver will also take on a bigger role in 2022, likely as a regular starter.

Mitchell Tinsley

The experienced addition to Penn State’s receiver room transferred from one of the most pass-heavy offenses in the FBS in Western Kentucky.

Western Kentucky’s quarterback Bailey Zappe led the nation with 5,967 passing yards, which was over 1,000 more than Alabama’s Heisman winner Bryce Young.

With the Hilltoppers’ pass-heavy offense, Tinsley finished with the eighth-most receiving yards in the FBS in 2021 with 1,402, a couple hundred more than Dotson.

In the Blue-White game, Yurcich used Tinsley similarly to how he used Dotson in 2021, trying to get the playmaker the ball as much as possible.

On one play, Tinsley was sent in pre-snap motion from the slot, catching a swing pass while trailing Clifford before turning it upfield for the touchdown. This play is similar to stuff Penn State did last year with Dotson to make defenses adjust on the fly.

At Western Kentucky, Tinsley was a deep route runner and was solid at catching contested passes, but there is no telling how he’ll fare against a full slate of Big Ten opponents.

“Mitchell is a guy that is well-seasoned,” Yurcich said. “He transitioned very well, he gets out of his cuts extremely well, he is a very skilled guy that understands coverage and route conversions. New install is going to be relatively easy for him to absorb. He's a very intelligent football player. He's physical at the same point. So he's a very well-rounded receiver.”

Malick Meiga

Penn State sophomore Malick Meiga should be another player to step up in the post-Dotson era.

Meiga, at 6-foot-4, is the tallest receiver in the room, but he hasn’t seen much action in his first two seasons.

The Saint Jerome, Quebec, native only had three receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown last season — with a 67-yard touchdown claiming most of that production after a blown coverage against Rutgers.

In the Blue-White game, Meiga saw the field more, lining up as an outside threat.

As a big target, Meiga and the tight ends will most likely be used in a similar fashion in the end zone, though he’ll line up on the outside.

Kaden Saunders

Penn State freshman Kaden Saunders was Penn State’s highest-rated receiver for the class of 2022.

Saunders, a 4-star recruit, picked the Nittany Lions over Alabama, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas and Oregon. In his senior year of high school, Saunders hauled in 38 receptions for 392 yards and was used as a returner on punts and kickoffs.

The 5-foot-10 receiver is smaller in size, but he utilized a lot of speed and agility in high school to run past defenders for big plays.

So far, Penn State has really only rotated in Saunders on punt returns, a role he could continue to hold onto with the season on the horizon.

There is room for him to also take snaps in the slot because of his smaller stature and quick acceleration.

Omari Evans

Penn State freshman receiver Omari Evans earned a lot of high praise in the spring as an early enrollee.

At 6-foot, Evans is a bit bigger despite being ranked much lower. The 3-star pass catcher was the No. 77 receiver in the 2022 class.

The Killeen, Texas, native played corner, quarterback and receiver in high school. His best year at receiver came during his junior year when he racked up two receiving touchdowns.

Like Saunders, Evans has also been used in special teams as a returner on punts because of versatility, hands and ability to make defenders miss.

Special teams coordinator Stacy Collins said Evans is a player who has seen improvement rolling into the start of camp.

The freshman may see some time on the field this season but could ultimately redshirt if not.

Others

The rest of Penn State’s receiving room consists of redshirt freshmen Liam Clifford, Harrison Wallace III, Jason Estrella, Jan Mahlert, sophomore Jake Spencer, redshirt sophomores Mason Stahl and Jaden Dottin, and freshmen Anthony Ivey and Tyler Johnson.

As part of the 2022 recruiting class, Ivey was a 4-star recruit and the seventh-best player in Pennsylvania, while Johnson was a 3-star prospect and the 16th-best player in Virginia.

Liam is the younger brother of quarterback Sean Clifford and hasn’t seen the field yet as a receiver.

Stahl appeared in four games on special teams and rushed for 22 yards on three carries with a long of 17 yards against Rutgers.

Dottin had a solid performance in the Blue-White game, making a couple of big receptions downfield. While he hasn’t proven himself in an actual game yet, he’s another player who could see an uptick in production in 2022.

Wallace III saw the field three times his redshirt season and doesn’t have any stats in the book.

Estrella, Spencer, and Mahlert have not seen any game time yet in their Penn State careers.

