Penn State returns every contributor from last season at wide receiver, which will be crucial in its effort to improve upon an overall disappointing 2020 campaign.

With the first and second team leaders in receiving yards back in senior Jahan Dotson and sophomore Parker Washington, respectively — along with a mix of veterans and newcomers — second-year position coach Taylor Stubblefield’s group seems poised for a standout season.

While Dotson and Washington have secured the top two starting spots, the room has plenty of depth and experience behind the pair to make it a position to watch this fall.

Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington

As the team’s clear-cut receiving leaders, there’s not much discussion about where Dotson and Washington fall on the depth chart.

Dotson, who is the self-proclaimed “best wide receiver in all of college football,” returns for his senior season after foregoing the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native led the Big Ten with 884 receiving yards, 15 catches for 20-plus yards and two catches for 70-plus yards.

There’s no doubt Dotson will be targeted in third-and-long situations, in the red zone or when the offense needs to come up with a big play — he’s proven his reliability.

Dotson is the name to watch, but it could mean defenses pay extra attention to him, bringing in Washington and the second half of the one-two punch.

After a breakout true freshman year, Washington returns to cement himself as the group’s No. 2 on the depth chart and gain leadership experience for the future.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native started all-nine games in 2020 and set a program true freshman record for single-game receptions with nine in a win against Michigan.

Washington caught 36 passes for 489 yards, second on the team behind Dotson. He also picked up six touchdowns, ranking first among freshmen in the Big Ten and second nationally.

With a full year of Big Ten experience under his belt, expect Washington to be targeted more often down the field and increase his end zone presence — his speed and ball skills make up for any lack in measurables.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

KeAndre Lambert-Smith appears to be the most reliable option behind Dotson and Washington.

After he appeared in every game last season and made five starts as a true freshman, Stubblefield said he challenged Lambert-Smith to improve upon the mental aspects of his game.

The wideout caught 15 passes for 138 yards in 2020 and should be in line to mix in some starts in 2021.

In recent years, the Nittany Lions have lacked consistency and focus behind their top one or two receivers, resulting in dropped passes and miscommunications.

Lambert-Smith has the potential to change that narrative if he takes the next step Stubblefield has been asking from him.

Daniel George, Cam Sullivan-Brown

While redshirt junior Daniel George and redshirt senior Cam Sullivan-Brown don’t have loads of game experience, they certainly know what it takes to succeed at the collegiate level.

And they could see an uptick in usage in 2021, according to Stubblefield.

George has started six games over his career with the Nittany Lions, including two last season with seven receptions for 73 yards.

There’s no questioning George’s abilities from a physical standpoint, as Stubblefield said he’s one of the strongest players on the team and stands at 6-foot-2, 206-pounds.

But it’s the little things Stubblefield said he needs to address – catching the ball first, then worrying about yardage after the catch.

As the oldest player in the group, Sullivan-Brown possesses a unique level of college football experience.

Sullivan-Brown appeared in all but one game last season, making one catch for 14 yards, but it’s expected he will be targeted in third-down and red zone situations.

Stubblefield and other players rave about “CSB’s” consistency and commitment to the team and his craft, which makes him an integral part of the wide receiver group.

Sullivan-Brown has dealt with some injuries in his time, but his veteran presence will be important in his last ride with the Nittany Lions.

Marquis Wilson

Junior Marquis Wilson is one of many players gaining experience at different positions throughout the offseason.

Wilson appeared in every game last season, making two starts, but he primarily contributed on defense and special teams with 13 tackles.

While Wilson is most likely to see consistent time on defense and special teams, the Windsor, Connecticut, native will likely see an increased role on offense should injuries strike.

Malick Meiga, Jaden Dottin

Each entering their redshirt freshman seasons, Malick Meiga and Jaden Dottin could notch some appearances with the blue and white in 2021.

The Canadian Meiga caught 38 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, coming out of high school rated a 3-star prospect by multiple outlets and the No. 2 player in Canada by ESPN.

Dottin tallied 25 catches for 468 yards and five touchdowns in his senior year at Suffield Academy in Connecticut. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, native was rated the No. 4 recruit in Connecticut by 247Sports and No. 3 by ESPN.

Stubblefield noted the duo’s positive progression in the offseason and how their talent makes it fun to watch when they get reps in practice.

Continued training and live scrimmage action will benefit both Meiga and Dottin, which could mean they’re in line to contribute in some way this season.

Liam Clifford, Harrison Wallace

True freshmen Liam Clifford and Harrison Wallace have progressed faster than most of their counterparts, according to the coaching staff. However, it’s unlikely they’ll have breakout seasons in their first year on campus like Washington.

It’s possible that both Clifford and Wallace will utilize redshirts during 2021 to give an extra year for development, although both could be utilized on special teams.

Clifford, the younger brother of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, holds multiple receiving records at St. Xavier High School, including 166 career receptions, 2,538 career receiving yards and 30 career receiving touchdowns.

The Maineville, Ohio, native made 72 receptions for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year, and he was named the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division I State Offensive Player of the Year.

Wallace caught 27 passes for 696 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior year at Pike Road High School.

The Montgomery, Alabama, native was rated the No. 21 prospect in Alabama by 247Sports and No. 25 by Rivals.

Stubblefield emphasized that every receiver will have chances to make an impact throughout the season — but that starts in camp.

