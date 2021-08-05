Penn State’s offense underwent plenty of renovations this offseason by adding offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and tight ends coach Ty Howle for their first seasons under James Franklin.

However, one spot of consistency has begun to develop on the offensive line under coach Phil Trautwein, who is entering his second season with the Nittany Lions.

Despite losing two All-Big Ten honorees in Will Fries and Michal Menet to the NFL draft, Trautwein retains major contributors from last season.

Here’s an in-depth look at the top competitors for each position on Penn State’s offensive line ahead of the 2021 season.

Tackles

The starting tackle positions are essentially set in stone with redshirt junior Rasheed Walker and redshirt sophomore Caedan Wallace starting on the left and right, respectively.

The duo holds the most experience out of any tackles on the roster — Walker has started every game in the past two seasons and Wallace started all but two games in 2020 — and will be expected to lead a rather inexperienced group.

Likely slotting in behind the pair on the depth chart are Des Holmes and Bryce Effner.

Holmes provides versatility on the offensive line with the ability to play at both tackle and guard. While his best shot at starting will likely fall on the left side of the interior, he may slide outside to give Walker a break.

The redshirt senior has appeared in 22 games throughout three seasons with the Nittany Lions, but he had just four appearances last season during Trautwein’s first year. Holmes will need to prove his ability to play consistently well in order to provide depth across the line or even vie for a starting spot.

Effner, though he doesn’t have as much experience as his counterparts, put on some weight and now stands at 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds.

His length and agility play to his advantage as a substitute for either Walker or Wallace on the outside. He’s seen the field almost exclusively on special teams thus far, but the departure of Fries moves Effner up a few spots on the depth chart.

Guards

Penn State has seen increased competition for its interior starting jobs thanks to some versatile returning members and a new face.

Graduate transfer Eric Wilson joined the Nittany Lions last January after four seasons at Harvard. Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 Ivy League football season, Wilson was featured on the All-Ivy League preseason team.

Wilson’s experience and size give him an edge over some of the younger Nittany Lions, but the starting positions at guard are all but cemented.

The aforementioned Holmes was solid off the bench for the Nittany Lions last season, while redshirt junior Juice Scruggs adds another level of versatility to Trautwein’s group.

While he was projected to be the starter at center at the conclusion of 2020, Scruggs was a hot topic of discussion during the spring for his potential farther outside, making him a candidate for playing time at guard.

Scruggs saw action in seven games for the Nittany Lions in 2020, and while he didn’t start in any of them, it could mean he has a leg up on the competition for a No. 1 spot.

Redshirt senior Anthony Whigan and redshirt sophomore Sal Wormley provide depth on the interior should Scruggs or Holmes kick outside to tackle. Whigan and Wormley have both seen time mostly on special teams, but their size plays well at the guard spots for Trautwein.

There may not be a ton of experience at the guard position, but there should be plenty of depth to eventually find the right starting combination.

Center

Scruggs and redshirt senior Mike Miranda emerged as the leading candidates for the center position at the end of last season.

Miranda proved to be a standout lineman in 2020, starting all nine games at left guard and earning second team All-Big Ten honors.

The Stow, Ohio, native took snaps in place of Menet last season while also maintaining his starting position on the interior, proving his versatility and communication skills.

As the most experienced interior lineman, Trautwein will likely opt to go with Miranda at center because he can provide leadership and effective communication by drawing on his experience — especially in critical situations.

Scruggs provides a quality backup to Miranda should the latter kick out to guard, but Scruggs is better suited at guard due to his prior collegiate experience at that position.

