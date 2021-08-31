A few names are no longer inside of Penn State’s quarterback room after a tumultuous 2020 season, but there are still a few constants pushing forward in 2021.

Will Levis and Micah Bowens transferred to Kentucky and Oklahoma, respectively, and both could’ve competed with two-year starter Sean Clifford for the No. 1 job in 2021.

Levis even stepped into Clifford’s starting role against Iowa and saw playing time in all but one game last season.

But now that Levis and Bowens are both gone, the Nittany Lions don’t have much experience behind Clifford.

James Franklin emphasized the importance of cementing his starting and backup positions ahead of the season opener at Wisconsin to make sure everyone gets the necessary reps in practice.

While there isn’t much debate around Clifford being the starter, there’s plenty to look at behind him.

Sean Clifford, redshirt senior

There’s no question Clifford will start for the Nittany Lions for the duration of the 2021 season.

The redshirt senior started all but one game through the last two seasons, but he had a notable dropoff in game day performance between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

A 2019 All-Big Ten honorable mention, Clifford ranked third in the conference with 23 passing touchdowns, 14.04 yards per completion and 14.3 points responsible for per game.

Clifford took care of the football, exerted confidence in his passes and gave the Nittany Lions a chance to win every game.

He failed to do the same in 2020.

Throwing first half interceptions in an overtime loss at Indiana, Clifford showed signs of regression in the early goings of the season. It culminated in Levis earning the start against Iowa in the Nittany Lions’ fifth game and loss of 2020.

But Clifford led a much-improved offense the rest of the way, helping the blue and white win four straight games to end the season.

The Cincinnati native refused to talk about the 2020 season anymore, saying he learned from his mistakes and is ready to make a return to the field this fall.

Penn State possesses depth at every skill position – there’s no question marks as to whether the running back and wide receiver rooms are prepared for the upcoming season.

Clifford has endless options to utilize in the pass as well as run games, and he’s shown he’s not afraid to tuck the ball and make a run himself.

Despite the embarrassment of riches around him, the offense hinges heavily on Clifford’s performance this season.

WIll he be able to make spot-on passes to Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington on the outside? Will he be able to read defenses and adjust?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure — Clifford has been battle tested and has no excuse for underperforming in 2021.

Ta’Quan Roberson, redshirt sophomore

While the starting job was set in stone after Levis’ transfer, the competition for the backup spot has been more intriguing.

While Franklin hasn’t publicly named the No. 2 quarterback, all signs point to Ta’Quan Roberson.

The redshirt sophomore has two appearances with the Nittany Lions and is entering his third year on campus, making him the most experienced quarterback behind Clifford.

Roberson took a significant number of snaps throughout the offseason, which Franklin has been harping on throughout the time period.

Rated a 4-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals, the Orange, New Jersey, native passed for 2,432 yards with 29 touchdowns and rushed for 314 yards and three scores during his senior year at DePaul Catholic High School.

Roberson notched No. 10 and No. 9 dual-threat quarterback rankings from ESPN and Rivals, respectively, showcasing his abilities to make game-changing plays in both the run and pass game.

Franklin said he’s made the decision on who the No. 2 quarterback is, but he wouldn’t disclose it before he talked with his players. However, he said the biggest difference in his options was the number of reps they've received.

As Roberson is the more experienced player, all signs point to him as the No. 2 quarterback.

Christian Veilleux, freshman

In his first year at Penn State, Christian Veilleux likely saw more offseason action than anyone expected in light of Levis and Bowen transferring.

In the end, Veilleux seems to have lost the backup position to someone who has more collegiate experience and time on campus.

But Franklin never shied away from discussing the backup quarterback battle between Veilleux and Roberson, so rest assured Veilleux put up a fight despite his lack of collegiate experience.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native attended the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Though he didn’t play his senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Veilleux threw for 2,006 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior, adding on 147 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Veilleux drew a 4-star rating from ESPN and was rated the No. 17, 16 and 15 prospect in Maryland by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, respectively.