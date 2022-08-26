Penn State’s backfield doesn’t lack depth heading into the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Purdue on Sept. 1, as four different tailbacks — and maybe more — will see the field at some point this season.

The surplus of seemingly quality running backs serves as a source of hope for a stark improvement for the team’s rushing attack following an abysmal 2021 season on the ground.

Two of the four said running backs provide a veteran presence in the locker room and possess the experience needed at the collegiate level. The other two are freshmen who have risen to the occasion very quickly.

Here’s a preview of Penn State’s running back room ahead of its Week 1 clash.

Keyvone Lee

Keyvone Lee has been the Nittany Lions’ leading rusher for the past two seasons, and he’s back to take the crown once again.

Lee saw significant playing time since his true-freshman season in 2020, but the redshirt-sophomore running back has eclipsed the 100-yard mark just once in his career, with the feat occurring against Michigan in the 2020 season.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, native is a veteran presence in the running back room and is probably the favorite to head the group for the third year in a row, but the young players have forced competition.

“They came in hungry and ready to work,” Lee said. “Even when I have to sit down 1-on-1 with them and teach them the offense and the schemes, I’m learning myself from teaching them.”

Nick Singleton

The No. 1 running back in the class of 2022 has taken the Nittany Lions by storm this offseason and looks to be the team’s No. 2 ahead of the season opener against Purdue.

Singleton is one of two freshmen who have climbed up the running back ladder. According to running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, Penn State will incorporate a system that will use “three, probably four” running backs this season, and Singleton’s early development has placed him in the middle of that rotation.

“Nick has speed that you can’t coach, and he’s a violent runner,” Seider said. “You know how fast [Nick] is… You get in front of a freight train, that’s what you get.”

Kaytron Allen

Kaytron Allen is the second running back who rounds out the freshman tandem that will see the field this year. Allen, a 4-star in the class of 2022, enrolled at Penn State early in the winter, like Singleton.

“The best thing about these young guys is that they’ve been here in spring, so they got a lot of [blocking] during the spring, and they got a lot in the summer and got a lot in fall camp,” Seider said.

Seider also complimented Allen’s willingness to run through people and that he and Singleton haven’t conformed to the increased spacing in the sport.

Devyn Ford

Devyn Ford is the fourth running back who could see the field this season.

The fourth-year player took a step back in productivity in 2021 compared to the two previous seasons, only notching 14 carries compared to his 119 from the 2019-2020 seasons.

Ford is the most experienced out of the four, and according to Seider, Ford is “one of the smartest running backs he’s ever coached.” That trust between the two is important.

“He’s a kid that can play any situation. He can be a starter, he can be a special teams player for us, he can be a sub,” Seider said. “I trust him, so I can put him in that game at any time, and that’s big for me.”

Others

Lee, Singleton, Allen and Ford are Penn State’s scholarship running backs. There are two walk-ons listed on the roster in Tank Smith and Tyler Holzworth.

While neither Holzworth or Smith are likely to factor in much this fall, it’s not entirely out of the question that they receive a handful of carries in a blowout.

