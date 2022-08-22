Led by a loaded group of veterans, Penn State’s linebacker core lived up to its historical dominance last season.

With three starters from 2021 and longtime defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Pry having left the program, this year’s group will likely look much different than it did in 2021.

Now led by former Miami (FL) head coach Manny Diaz, the Nittany Lions’ linebacker core has the energy to make just as much of an impact as it did last fall, but does it have the skill?

Here’s a look at Penn State’s linebacker room ahead of the 2022 season.

Will (Weak side)

A big, athletic freak is exactly what you want in a weak-side linebacker (Will), and that’s exactly what Brandon Smith gave Penn State in 2021.

Primarily playing strong-side linebacker (Sam) last fall, Curtis Jacobs will lead Penn State’s weak side this fall, with Smith having moved on to the NFL.

Jacobs made a significant jump in production in his second season with the program in 2021, tallying 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

Behind Jacobs is a bit unclear.

Redshirt senior Charlie Katshir presumably steps in as the next man up, having appeared in 11 games at the position in 2021.

However, it’s possible the Nittany Lions flip newly acquired Maryland transfer Chop Robinson between defensive end and outside linebacker, similar to the role Jesse Luketa played last fall.

“There's a lot of similarities to 3-4 outside linebacker and a 4-3 defensive end, depending on how you operate your scheme and how you're using that outside linebacker,” James Franklin said of Robinson earlier this month. “He is quick, explosive and fast, and he’s flashed several times.”

Mike (Middle)

Contrary to the strengths on the weak side, Penn State has a major question mark in the middle.

Last season’s starting middle linebacker Ellis Brooks — who led the team in tackles each of the past two seasons — has graduated, but the Nittany Lions failed to capitalize on the position in the transfer portal.

Now left with two options to start, sophomore Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King, it’s becoming more clear who has the edge entering Week 1.

“I'd say right now Elsdon is a little bit ahead of Kobe,” Franklin said. “Kobe’s still kind of figuring all that out. You got to remember, he's still a redshirt freshman, and that guy's basically the quarterback of the defense.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football position preview | Defensive line depth a strength ahead of season opener A sack can end a drive just as quickly as it starts. In 2022, Penn State has a defensive lin…

Elsdon appeared in 12 games last fall, tallying 12 tackles, while King appeared in just four games, holding onto his redshirt by sitting out of the Outback Bowl.

Behind Elsdon and King are two highly touted freshmen, Abdul Carter and Keon Wylie, who may not see the field a ton at the start of the campaign but could become staples of the linebacker core in the near future.

Wylie was recruited as more of a pass rusher but has practiced almost exclusively with the middle linebackers since stepping foot on campus.

According to cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, Carter is the real deal but has a lot to live up to wearing the same No. 11 Penn State legends such as LaVar Arrington, NaVorro Bowman, Brandon Bell and Micah Parsons wore previously.

“The guy who’s wearing No. 11, he's pretty good,” Smith said.

Sam (Strong side)

A position held by one of Penn State’s up-and-coming stars in Jacobs last fall will be under the control of one of the program’s oldest rostered players in 2022.

Entering his sixth season with the Nittany Lions, Jonathan Sutherland will make the full-time switch from defensive back to linebacker and will continue his role as special teams captain for the fourth straight season.

Franklin said he believes Sutherland “plays his best the closer he is to the football.”

“When I was playing safety for the past four years, a lot of the plays I made and the times I accelerated was when I was in the box,” Sutherland said. “Now I'm just there full time.”

Off the sidelines will likely be a combination of redshirt freshmen Jamari Buddin and Dominic DeLuca, who combined for a total of seven games over their true freshmen seasons for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

“I think a lot of the times you play your best defense when you have a chip on your shoulder,” Diaz said. “Certainly it's not our goal as linebackers to be the weakness of the defense. I think those guys understand that the standard at this university never changes.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE