For a program coined as ‘Linebacker U’ throughout its history, Penn State is looking for more production from its linebacking corps in 2021.

A reason for the team’s defensive struggles in its rather disappointing 2020 season was the lack of big plays and tackling — specifically from that group.

But like other positional units last season, the linebackers improved as the season went on, leaving reason for optimism that it can be a productive room during the 2021 season.

Brandon Smith

There’s no doubt Brandon Smith is the standout star of this group, as the junior linebacker has turned himself into a blossoming NFL prospect.

His combination of athleticism and football intelligence is clear and part of the reason why he’ll move to the weak side this year, where he can effectively use that quickness and power.

He had 37 tackles and eight tackles for loss in his nine starts last season and popped out on film for his unique mobility and range from sideline to sideline. That versatility led to him racking up an interception, two sacks and a fumble recovery on the year, too.

Smith will now be thrusted into a similar role this year but with even higher expectations, as the defense is expected to take a step up and be much more consistent than it was a year ago — especially with virtually every starter returning in the linebacking group.

While there will be many moving parts for Brent Pry’s defense, Smith will be a staple in the middle of the field and should be looked to as the playmaker for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

Ellis Brooks

Another familiar face at linebacker for Penn State in 2021 will be veteran Ellis Brooks, who is returning for his fifth year in Happy Valley.

Brooks, who was Penn State’s leader last year with 60 total tackles, will need to continue his progression as the team’s primary middle linebacker.

There have never been any questions about his physicality, but if he cleans up his pre-snap positioning and finds a way in the backfield like he did last year, he can be the dependable player that Penn State needs in that area.

He also led all Nittany Lions with two forced fumbles last year, adding on 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack, too. If he can steadily improve on those numbers, he should be someone who can give the Nittany Lions the production they need in the middle of the defense.

Curtis Jacobs

With the likely season-ending injury to defensive lineman Adisa Isaac, the final linebacker spot was shaken up, as James Franklin announced that 2020 starter Jesse Luketa will split time between defensive end and linebacker.

While it doesn’t mean Luketa won’t have any time at the linebacker spot, it does mean a significant opportunity opens up for someone else.

Sophomore Curtis Jacobs should be first in line to step in and become the outside linebacker opposite of Brandon Smith.

As a true freshman in 2020, Jacobs appeared in eight games and had nine total tackles in a backup role. However, he’ll now be thrusted into the same linebacker spot, where he’ll need to be productive to round out the group.

His athleticism and awareness in space could make him a good fit at this spot, as he’ll need to take on multiple roles in coverage and at the line of scrimmage.

Jacobs’ skillset is actually quite comparable to Smith’s, and if he can have an impact close to what Smith did at the same spot last season, then there’s certainly reason for optimism for the McDonogh School product.

He was a highly touted 4-star prospect out of high school, and he has the chance now to show why he garnered such high ratings. However, he doesn’t have time to ease into his role, as Penn State opens with a brutal start to the season.

Depth

With Isaac’s injury and Luketa’s position swap, the depth at linebacker has taken a hit for Penn State.

Jacobs would have been an ideal rotational piece in his second year, but the Nittany Lions will now have to call on some others to provide that.

Reports from camp have indicated redshirt freshman Tyler Elsdon has taken a significant step in the right direction as well as incoming 3-star prospect Kobe King.

But both of those players lack experience, so the Nittany Lions will have to hope their top three can remain healthy.

Redshirt junior Charlie Katshir is another name to lookout for, but he appeared in just three of nine games last year and also lacks the consistent reps the top three have had in the past.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Saquon Barkley’s high school alma mater to retire his No. 21 jersey Former Penn State and Whitehall High School running back Saquon Barkley will be receiving a …