Penn State’s defensive line has dealt with adversity throughout the offseason.

First came the departures of defensive ends Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney to the NFL and the transfer of defensive tackle Antonio Valentino, who is now with the Florida Gators.

While the unit began to rebuild, the Nittany Lions took another blow when they lost an experienced end in Adisa Isaac after he suffered a likely season-ending injury off the field.

With just one starter from last season returning, there’s plenty of room for underclassmen and transfers to step into starting and supporting roles in 2021.

Defensive tackle

One of two positions on the interior is covered by the lone returning starter in PJ Mustipher, who has emerged as the vocal leader among second-year defensive line coach John Scott Jr.'s group.

Entering his senior year, Mustipher started all nine games in 2020 and made 35 tackles — including 12 solo — and he contributed heavily coming off the bench in his first two seasons.

The spot on the inside next to Mustipher, which belonged to Valentino before he transferred, is up for grabs between Derrick Tangelo, Fred Hansard and Hakeem Beamon.

Tangelo, a transfer from Duke, made 27 starts out of 45 appearances through three years with the Blue Devils and turned in 114 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 half sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career.

Having already shown success at the collegiate level, particularly in disrupting the run game, Tangelo holds an advantage over the other two.

However, Hansard and Beamon each have enough assets in their own right to make a case for the starting job.

Redshirt senior Hansard, who made eight appearances in 2020 with six tackles and a tackle for loss, holds the size advantage over Tangelo and Beamon.

While he may not be as quick to make a play on the quarterback or stop the run game, the 6-foot-3, 309-pounder can absorb more contact and clear space for linebackers and those in the secondary to make plays on the ball.

Beamon, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in eight games last season and made seven tackles, including four solo and 1.5 tackles for loss.

With his smaller stature, Beamon provides Scott Jr. with an agile and versatile option in the middle who can disrupt both the run and pass games and break into the backfield on occasion.

Defensive end

With 2020 starters Oweh and Toney gone and Isaac on the sideline, both defensive end spots are vacant for the upcoming season — but there’s plenty of competitors.

For starters, James Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry have both discussed Jesse Luketa’s move to defensive end in wake of Isaac's injury.

Luketa has played linebacker during his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, starting eight games in 2020 and making a team second-best 59 tackles, including 31 solo tackles, three pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

While he was already training on the line before Isaac’s injury, the senior will likely see an elevated role on the end without Isaac, as his size and strength along with proven tackling abilities make him well suited for the defensive line.

Fellow returners Nick Tarburton and Smith Vilbert were talked about throughout the spring and summer as contributors this season for Penn State.

Though inexperienced, both made strides in the offseason to put themselves in position to play crucial minutes and even win a starting job.

Tarburton has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career and rarely saw time on the defensive side of the ball, but his coaches and teammates insist the redshirt junior is poised for a breakout season.

Vilbert drew comparisons from Pry to former Nittany Lion and current Carolina Panther defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos in his stature, athleticism and abilities to make tackles in the run game as well as rush the quarterback.

However, the Nittany Lions have one battle-tested defensive end in redshirt senior Arnold Ebiketie.

The transfer from Temple was named to the All-AAC second team in 2020 when he led the Owls with 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles.

There’s no doubt that Ebiketie can absorb the block of any offensive lineman, according to his coaches and teammates, but they also raved about his ability to break into the backfield for sacks and forced fumbles.

The Nittany Lions failed to put consistent pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback, so with Ebiketie’s experience and proven pass-rush abilities through his time at Temple and throughout the offseason, he could find himself with a starting job come September.

