A sack can end a drive just as quickly as it starts. In 2022, Penn State has a defensive line with a number of guys who can get the job done.

The Nittany Lions recorded 27 sacks in 2021, but the blue and white has potential to see an increase this season for a number of factors, including a new defensive coordinator with a focused intensity on getting to the football.

Penn State’s defensive line returned veteran players, dipped into the transfer portal, recovered players from injury and added exciting freshmen to the mix that could allow the team to see more production after losing star pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie and linebacker-defensive-end hybrid Jesse Luketa to the NFL Draft.

Here’s a preview of the Nittany Lions’ defensive line heading into the season opener against Purdue.

Adisa Isaac

Adisa Isaac’s experience in a starting role has been limited through his first three years with the program. He’s never started a game but has appeared in 20 contests in 2019 and 2020 before suffering a season-ending achilles injury last season.

However, that will be changed shortly, as Isaac is expected to be a focal point in the trenches and arguably the premier Nittany Lion to watch when Penn State takes the field on Sept. 1.

“We felt we needed a little more dynamic nature off the edge,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. “Now that [Isaac] is back, I think he’s confident in his return. You can see he’s got his confidence back, and he’s got some of that juice off the edge.”

In his 20 game appearances, Isaac tallied 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, and he displays a similar archetype as Ebiketie did last year.

The veterans

A veteran presence at any position is a good thing, and Penn State has it in veteran defensive linemen PJ Mustipher.

Mustipher has been a staple for the blue and white, making 15 starts at defensive tackle over the past two seasons despite suffering a season-ending injury midway through the 2021 season. The fifth-year senior opted to return for one last hurrah, which is incredible news for some of the younger defensive linemen.

“Every person on the football team has great respect for PJ, like a coach on the field,” Diaz said. “When the ball is snapped, you see where he’s had some success, being one of the top three defensive tackles in the Big Ten Conference. He’s so strong at the point of attack, understands blocks, understands how to hold point, but can finish a play in the backfield too.”

However, Mustipher isn’t the only veteran in the room. Fifth-year senior Nick Tarburton has been making strides this offseason as he potentially moves into a starting role.

Tarburton saw limited action during his first three years with the program. Before an uptick in playing time last season where he saw eight starts, the Green Lane, Pennsylvania, native only had two tackles to his name. Now, he’s in line to be a consistent figure off the edge for the Nittany Lions.

Coziah Izzard

Another figure on the interior is redshirt sophomore Coziah Izzard.

Izzard started seven games last season after Mustipher went down and made the most of his opportunity. The Columbia, Maryland, native churned out a productive season with 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

With Mustipher back in action, Izzard’s production that he saw at the end of last season will take a hit, but he’s a solid option in heavier defensive sets or when Mustipher needs a breather.

Chop Robinson

Chop Robinson is Penn State’s lone transfer addition on the defensive line.

Rated as a 4-star recruit in the class of 2021, Robinson appeared in all 13 of Maryland’s games as a true freshman but only made one start as a Terrapin.

It seems the Nittany Lions are the ones that will reap the rewards of Robinson’s transfer, as both James Franklin and Diaz have been excited about Robinson all summer.

It’s hard to tell where Robinson will fit into this crowded defensive line room, but based off of the positive reviews from the coaching staff, expect him to be a familiar sight coming off the edge.

Hakeem Beamon

Hakeem Beamon is a name that some Penn State fans might not know now but will be getting used to this season.

The Midlothian, Virginia, native appeared in 11 games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but he took a step back in 2021 and never saw the field for undisclosed reasons. However, the Beamon hype train has left the station as the coaching staff has been very excited about his future.

Beamon will likely contend for a starting spot alongside Mustipher, while his presence alongside Izzard and Dvon Ellies makes for an extremely deep interior defensive line.

The freshmen

Freshmen getting playing time early on is a positive sign for the program’s future. Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton have embodied that thus far.

Dennis-Sutton arrived on campus as the blue and white’s top-rated recruit in the class of 2022, while Durant has been impressive and has been outperforming his 4-star rating in practice.

During Penn State’s media day, Franklin acknowledged the importance of developing young players with the future in mind. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Dennis-Sutton or Durant take the field in order to get extra reps when they inherit the defensive line.

