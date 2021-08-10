Coming off of a season of disappointment for the Penn State defense, there were some definite bright spots despite the sub-.500 campaign.

A young defensive back unit was one of the most impressive areas on the year, gaining crucial playing time and helping fuel the Nittany Lions’ late-season resurgence.

Virtually every facet of the secondary will return to Brent Pry’s defense in 2021, so there’s plenty of room for optimism when it comes to this experienced and talented group.

Cornerbacks

The two starting cornerbacks for Penn State are pretty much set in stone.

Coverage on the outside will be led by fifth-year senior Tariq Castro-Fields, who has been a staple in the Nittany Lion secondary for the past few seasons.

Castro-Fields didn’t get to have the final season he probably hoped for, as an injury held him to just three games, forcing Penn State to test its cornerback depth sooner than it may have been ready to.

However, Castro-Fields decided to utilize his extra year of eligibility and forgo the NFL draft process, giving Penn State a seasoned corner who knows the defense like the back of his hand to rely on in 2021.

Also returning for Penn State is redshirt sophomore Joey Porter Jr., who was arguably the biggest breakout player for the Nittany Lion defense last season.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound corner presents tremendous physical traits for a cornerback and was effective in both man and zone coverage when needed.

He earned All-Big Ten third team honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after the 2020 campaign, and he picked up a Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance against Rutgers.

If he can build on the positive things he did last year, this cornerback group should be one the coaching staff can rely on and can expect big things from in a critical year for James Franklin and company.

In terms of depth, there are a few other guys who could see playing time to keep fresh legs on Castro-Fields and Porter Jr.

South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon should be in the mix for significant playing time as soon as the season starts. He started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020.

Dixon racked up 34 tackles last season and added on a fumble recovery. The stat that stands out, though, is five pass breakups, proving the junior has a nose for the football.

Redshirt sophomore Daequan Hardy saw time in all nine games last season and got some critical experience thanks to being a part of an injury-riddled cornerback room.

Another corner who seems ready to step up is true freshman Kalen King, who is a 4-star recruit from Michigan. He made splash plays in Penn State’s public spring practices, including a couple of interceptions and some reps with the first team.

Franklin has praised King — and his twin brother Kobe — for his maturity and sound technique coming straight from high school. If he can build his physicality up, King could be someone to keep an eye out for as 2021 rolls along.

Safeties

There is a lot of hype surrounding fifth-year strong safety Jaquan Brisker — and for good reason.

The Lackawanna transfer was one of the most valuable players in the country last year, as Pro Football Focus gave him a total PFF grade of 85.6, the best for any Power Five safety in the nation.

Brisker’s play was especially noticeable thanks to his 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame that led him to be one of the biggest-hitting safeties Penn State has seen in recent memory.

The other safety spot is the one that has been largely in question heading into the season.

In the spring, it appeared to be a two-man competition between senior and fellow Lackawanna transfer Ji’Ayir Brown and team captain Jonathan Sutherland.

Now, signs seem to point toward Brown securing the job as the team’s starting free safety, as his ability to move down the field combined with his nose for the ball make him a prime candidate to make plays in the Penn State defensive backfield. Having a Lackawanna tandem in the safety spots might not hurt his cause and would make for a good story.

But despite him being a big-time special teams contributor in his career, don’t be surprised to see Sutherland get his reps at the position, as his experience and leadership would provide a boost on the field for the Nittany Lions.

Someone else to look out for at the safety spot is former cornerback and State College High School alumnus Keaton Ellis, who Pry said is transitioning more to a free safety role this year.

While Ellis had some struggles last season, Pry said the move is more about unlocking his full potential rather than not being good enough at the corner spot.