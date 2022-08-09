Penn State’s secondary was one of the weaker spots on the defense a couple of years ago, but now with added depth, it’s shown major improvement, especially at cornerback.

The blue and white usually plays with two corners on the field but will go to nickel sometimes depending on the situation.

Penn State lost one of its starting corners, Tariq Castro-Fields, to the NFL after he was drafted in the sixth round to the San Francisco 49ers.

The starter across from him was now-redshirt junior Joey Porter Jr., who’s set up to be a starter for the third consecutive season.

The question mark now is who will line up across from Porter Jr. as the other starting corner, but Franklin said at Penn State Media Day there are a couple of good options.

“When you look at where we're at right now, you talk about depth at the corner position,” Franklin said. “We're really in a pretty good spot there.”

Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State’s two-year starter, Porter Jr., decided to come back for another year, bringing some needed experience to the corner room.

Porter Jr. has appeared on multiple preseason mock drafts, going in the late first round as one of the best corners in the class. He came to Happy Valley as the 33rd-best corner in the nation and the fourth-best player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2019.

The son of Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Champion linebacker Joey Porter played four games in his true-freshman season, breaking up one pass against Maryland.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound corner made his first start and continued to start in all eight games he appeared in during the shortened 2020 season. He racked up four pass breakups, 33 tackles and one sack.

Porter Jr. ramped up production as a consistent starter on the outside in 2021. He started all 13 games, recording 51 tackles and a season-high eight solo tackles against Illinois.

The corner had his first career interception against Indiana and made one of the biggest plays of the season, breaking up a pass against Wisconsin when the Badgers were driving for the win.

His 2021 performance landed him on the third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media.

Now in Year 3 as a starter, Porter Jr. serves as a leader in a younger corner room and is one of Penn State’s most important players on the defense.

Kalen King

One of the potential names to take the other corner spot is sophomore Kalen King, who played heavily in his first season at Penn State.

King came to Penn State as a 4-star recruit and the 16th-best corner in the class of 2021.

He had three interceptions, defended five passes and totaled 13 tackles in his shortened senior campaign at Cass Technical High School in Michigan.

In his first season with the blue and white, the true freshman appeared in all 13 games and was in the starting lineup for the first time. King was one of the better corners on the team at breaking up passes, coming in third on the squad with five.

Adding to his stats, the 5-foot-11 corner forced a fumble and had 23 tackles on 15 solo ones, which was third among corners.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said King and Porter Jr. have been really strong players after the first couple of days in camp.

Daequan Hardy

Penn State redshirt junior Daequan Hardy is one of the older players in the room, going into his fourth year with the Nittany Lions.

During his redshirt-freshman season in 2020, Hardy appeared in all nine games and made 10 tackles with three pass breakups. He had a breakout game at Rutgers with two tackles and had his first-ever sack for a loss of seven yards in the first quarter.

Hardy found his place on the defense as the nickel corner in the slot in 2021, playing a strong campaign that caught plenty of eyes throughout the year.

“We know that Daequan Hardy can help us on the outside or on the inside,” Diaz said.

He played in all 13 games and made his first career start in the Stripe Out against Indiana.

The then-redshirt sophomore recorded his first career interception in the home opener against Ball State and then picked off Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and returned it for 17 yards for a touchdown.

Hardy finished the season with 16 tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss with seven pass breakups.

Johnny Dixon

The talk of Penn State’s Media Day was junior Johnny Dixon, who only played one season with Penn State after transferring from South Carolina.

“One of the guys that has really come on for us right now, is having a great camp, is Johnny Dixon,” Franklin said. “He's had a really good camp, which is really important for us.”

The 6-foot Tampa, Florida, product was a 3-star out of Chamberlain High School and committed to South Carolina in the class of 2020, though he was heavily recruited by the Nittany Lions initially.

Dixon played in 22 games in two seasons for the Gamecocks, making nine starts and totaling 37 tackles. He reeled in an interception and defended five passes with a fumble recovery, too.

In 2021, Dixon arrived in Happy Valley and saw action in 12 games where he had 10 tackles, one for loss, and broke up two passes.

Diaz said Dixon will be in a “battle” with King for the other starting spot.

Marquis Wilson

Another elder in the room is junior Marquis Wilson, who immediately suited up in his first year.

In his first stint in the blue and white, he was in 10 contests and had his first interception in the third quarter against Michigan State in 2019. He also hauled in another one in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis.

The Windsor, Connecticut, native turned into a forced-fumble machine, punching the ball loose three times.

In 2020, he was consistently on the field in all nine games and made his first start. Wilson didn’t come down with a football, but he defended two passes and had 13 tackles.

The 5-foot-11 corner had a change in roles in 2021 and played on both sides of the ball, spending some time as a wide receiver.

Wilson appeared in eight games at receiver and corner with a deflected pass and six tackles. He also caught three passes for 29 yards.

However, he’s back playing corner full time this year and will be an important depth piece with the potential to see the field as a starter in some cases.

Others

The rest of Penn State’s corner room consists of freshmen Cam Miller and Cristian Driver and redshirt freshmen Jeffery Davis Jr., Jace Tutty and Stephen Ripka.

Miller, a 4-star recruit, was the 33rd-best corner in the nation and the 31st-best Florida prospect. Driver was also a 4-star who was listed as the 18th-best safety but is now playing corner at Penn State.

Driver picked Penn State over a flurry of schools including Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Miller, on the other hand, picked the Nittany Lions over UCF and former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s Virginia Tech.

Davis Jr., a 3-star, was the fourth-best player in Connecticut for the class of 2020 and didn’t see the field in 2021. Tutty and Ripka both committed to Penn State unranked from high school, and like Davis Jr., didn’t play.

