The entire fate of a football offense lies on the shoulders of the offensive line.

Although an unglorified position, the offensive line is arguably the most important group on the field because it’s the heavily reinforced vault that protects the valuable goods inside — in this case, the quarterback. Without the offensive line, there isn’t time for the running back to find a hole or for the quarterback to spot an open man.

Unfortunately for Penn State, its vault wasn’t so heavily reinforced in 2021, as the offensive line last season was dreadful and one of the most glaring issues on the team. Out of 130 FBS teams, the Nittany Lions ranked No. 118 in the country for team rush yards per game, No. 106 in tackles for loss per game and No. 94 in sacks allowed per game.

However, James Franklin has made the offensive line a point of emphasis this offseason in hopes of improving on the 2021 season. The unit has gotten more reps than usual due to a lack of depth at the position, something that has been addressed in itself via the transfer portal and a strong 2022 recruiting class.

The blue and white enters the 2022 season with a more experienced group. Here’s a preview of who the Penn State faithful could see in the trenches.

Juice Scruggs

Juice Scruggs is a fan favorite in Happy Valley, with his name often followed by a long “Juuuuuuuuuuuuice” chant from the crowd of 107,000.

Scruggs has the most experience in State College as a redshirt senior, but the 2021 season was his first season as a starter. He started the campaign at right guard but took over at center near the end of the year, and he was one of the few consistent bright spots all year. He’ll start the 2022 season at center.

Despite it being his first time as a starter, Scruggs won the team’s Dick Maginnis Memorial Award for the most outstanding offensive lineman. Scruggs was also named as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media.

At center, the Ashtabula, Ohio, native is the cornerstone of the offensive line and will retain his leadership role in a relatively young group.

Olu Fashanu

The Penn Stater to watch on the offensive line is sophomore Olu Fashanu.

Fashanu possibly has the most crucial job on the offensive line as a left tackle. Since quarterback Sean Clifford is right-handed, his back is turned to Fashanu’s side every time he drops back to pass, leaving an opportunity for a blindside hit that can cause a fumble or injury if Fashanu’s man gets around him.

Fashanu made nine appearances last season and started as a true freshman in the Nittany Lions’ bowl game against Arkansas in wake of a Rasheed Walker injury. Fashanu impressed in his first extended action, and it’ll be important for him to build on it this fall.

The Waldorf, Maryland, native has made strides in the spring and summer months and has risen to be one of Penn State’s best offensive linemen ahead of his sophomore season.

Hunter Nourzad

Franklin and company were able to reel in arguably the Ivy League’s best offensive lineman in Hunter Nourzad via the transfer portal.

Although Nourzad is new to State College, he’s not new to the offensive line, as the former Cornell man started the team’s last 20 games at right tackle and was a cornerstone to a team that only gave up nine sacks for the entire season.

Nourzad spent most of his time at tackle with Cornell, but he’ll almost certainly be a guard primarily in Happy Valley. The guard spots on either side of the line are currently the biggest question marks, as Franklin alluded to a group of roughly five players competing for the job.

Nourzad’s previous experience on one of the country’s best statistical offensive lines gives him a great shot at starting Day 1 for the Nittany Lions, especially considering he’s played the most college football of the group as a graduate transfer.

Caedan Wallace

Caedan Wallace has manned the right tackle spot since his redshirt freshman season in 2020, making him the most experienced offensive lineman in terms of starts.

However, 2021 was a season-long struggle for Wallace, prompting some speculation that he’d bump down to guard this offseason. That’s not the case, as he’ll stick at right tackle, and Franklin lauded him as one of the most impressive linemen this spring.

Wallace has started 20 of the past 22 games for the Nittany Lions and is the only one with any kind of significant playing time at Penn State other than Scruggs. Outside of Scruggs and Wallace, the rest of the roster has only made three combined starts anywhere on the offensive line.

Wallace gave up 26 quarterback hurries, four quarterback hits and five sacks last season but will assume an important leadership role on a learning Penn State offensive line.

Landon Tengwall

Landon Tengwall is a redshirt freshman, and Penn State fans should get used to hearing the name for years to come.

Tengwall made three appearances last season in order to maintain his redshirt eligibility, but he’s assumed a central role this offseason because of the extended number of reps he’s had to take.

He’s easily among the favorites to play significantly at one of the guard spots, while offensive line coach Phil Trautwein also mentioned Tengwall has the ability to be the primary backup at every spot except center.

The Annapolis, Maryland, native arrived in State College as a high 4-star recruit and the class of 2021’s No. 54 overall ranked player. Although Tengwall was recruited as an offensive tackle, he will likely get most of his snaps as a guard.

Sal Wormley

The competition on the offensive line will probably keep up until the team’s season opener against Purdue, and Sal Wormley is one of the reasons why.

Wormley is a mystery man of sorts, as the redshirt junior has only appeared in four games — largely thanks to an injury that caused him to miss last season — in a blue-and-white uniform, with most of those coming on special teams. However, Franklin confirmed Wormley was slated to start last season before that injury hit.

The Newark, New Jersey, native will have a learning curve because of his lack of in-game experience, but he’s solidified as another true contender for an offensive guard spot.

Others

Franklin has said five or six players will compete at guard this fall, but Wormley, Nourzad and Tengwall should be the favorites.

Golden Israel-Achumba and J.B. Nelson appear to be next in line, while Nick Dawkins has gotten some buzz around his name as a versatile backup across nearly every spot, including center.

