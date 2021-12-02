Now that the college football regular season is over, the tumultuous offseason begins as coaches and players from around the country make decisions to depart or stay with their respective programs.

For Penn State, those changes already started to take place, as former defensive coordinator Brent Pry took the head coach position at Virginia Tech.

Following former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley taking up the residency at USC and Brian Kelly departing Notre Dame in favor of LSU, a plethora of players announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Some Nittany Lions’ collegiate careers haven’t seen a spark — but would a change of scenery serve them well?

Here are a few Penn State players who could potentially benefit from a transfer.

Ta’Quan Roberson, quarterback

If anyone needs to rebound in a big way after the 2021 season, it’s Ta’Quan Roberson.

The redshirt sophomore won the backup spot in the offseason over freshman Christian Veilleux but faltered in his first extensive action under James Franklin.

Roberson was thrust into the Nittany Lions’ game at Iowa when Sean Clifford suffered an injury in the second quarter and didn’t return for the rest of the contest.

As soon as Clifford left the game, the offense became stagnant under Roberson, as he threw for just 34 yards and rushed for 27 yards through more than a half of the contest — the last game where he saw action in 2021.

Although Franklin admitted Roberson wasn’t well prepared for action, he still elected to go with Veilleux against Rutgers rather than Roberson, and the freshman made the most of his opportunity.

With Veilleux taking over the backup spot and two highly rated quarterbacks commits in the class of 2022, it may be in Roberson’s best interest to search for another school.

Devyn Ford, running back

Penn State’s running back room didn’t meet expectations throughout the entire season.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said he would ideally like to use three running backs per game, and a clear-cut three emerged from a crowded running back room.

Deveyn Ford didn’t find himself among those top three ball carriers for most of the season, as six carries against Ball State is the most he had throughout the season.

The junior showed flashes on special teams this season, compiling 258 return yards on kickoffs through six games, including 119 against Michigan State.

But in terms of his role on offense, Ford never emerged as the featured running back throughout his time at Penn State, but he could make a name for himself elsewhere.

Caziah Holmes, running back

From one “LawnBoy” to the next, Caziah Holmes failed to emerge in 2021 as he did in 2020 when Penn State’s running back room took a hit from injuries.

Journey Brown was unavailable for the entire season after stepping away from football due to a medical condition, while Noah Cain and Ford suffered injuries, leaving Keyvone Lee and Holmes to carry the run game.

Holmes saw action in three games this season after playing in every game during 2020.

While the running back room became increasingly crowded, Holmes didn’t appear to be a beneficiary of that uptick in competition.

But the sophomore proved to be a threat when given the chance last year and could find more playing time at another program.

Daniel George, wide receiver

Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington led the receiving core for Penn State throughout the season, turning in one highlight-reel play after another.

But that didn’t leave much for opportunities to haul in game-changing catches for reserves such as Daniel George.

As his career wore on, George saw his playing time decrease, appearing in 12 games during his redshirt-freshman season, nine as a redshirt sophomore and four as a redshirt junior.

The Fort Washington, Maryland, native didn’t record a catch this season despite being targeted 11 times.

However, Franklin and Yurcich previously raved about his fitness and strength levels, and he proved he can contribute to an offense through the statistics in his previous seasons.

But with Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith poised to take control of the wide receiver group, as well as Malick Meiga seeing increased targets in the latter half of the season, George could see even less playing time if he sticks around.

Keaton Ellis, cornerback/safety

2021 brought positional changes for some Nittany Lions — Keaton Ellis is a prime example, making the switch from cornerback to safety over the offseason.

In his first two years at Penn State, Ellis rotated in at cornerback and saw crucial minutes in relief of his superiors, however he failed to impress and played inconsistently.

Former defensive coordinator Brent Pry detailed Ellis’ move to safety as one that benefitted the State College native and showed off his skills by giving him more freedom rather than sticking with a specific defensive assignment. Ellis appeared in a number of games this year, but his role wasn’t very significant.

Nevertheless, Ellis failed to establish himself as a key contributor on a stout defense as he fell by the wayside, while guys like Jaylen Reed and Daequan Hardy turned in breakout seasons in both positions the former saw time in.

While he may get more of an opportunity to shine due to the departure of Jaquan Brisker and a new defensive coordinator, Ellis should consider getting out of his hometown and exploring other campuses should he feel that he won’t get an opportunity to shine in 2022.

