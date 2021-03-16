Penn State football vs. Illinois, Sean Clifford (14) Runs Ball
Buy Now

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs between Illinois' defense during the Penn State football game against Illinois. The Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Illini 56-21 Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Beaver Stadium.

 James Riccardo

Fourteen Penn State players have received their new numbers for 2021.

Among those whose numbers revealed Tuesday afternoon were incoming transfers John Lovett, Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo.

The true freshmen who are early enrollees on campus also received their numbers.

Here is the full list of new numbers for the Nittany Lions:

No. 3 - Johnny Dixon (CB)

No. 4 - Kalen King (CB)

No. 9 - Christian Veilleux (QB)

No. 17 - Arnold Ebiketie (DE)

No. 23 - John Lovett (RB)

No. 24 - Jeffrey Davis Jr. (CB)

No. 28 - Dominic Deluca (LB)

No. 41 - Kobe King (LB)

No. 54 - Derrick Tangelo (DT)

No. 58 - Landon Tengwall (OL)

No. 64 - Nate Bruce (OL)

No. 89 - Winston Eubanks (WR)

No. 90 - Rodney McGraw (DE)

No. 97 - Barney Amor (P)

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior studying digital and print journalism with minors in business and liberal arts and labor employment relations.