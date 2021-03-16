Fourteen Penn State players have received their new numbers for 2021.

Among those whose numbers revealed Tuesday afternoon were incoming transfers John Lovett, Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo.

The true freshmen who are early enrollees on campus also received their numbers.

Here is the full list of new numbers for the Nittany Lions:

No. 3 - Johnny Dixon (CB)

No. 4 - Kalen King (CB)

No. 9 - Christian Veilleux (QB)

No. 17 - Arnold Ebiketie (DE)

No. 23 - John Lovett (RB)

No. 24 - Jeffrey Davis Jr. (CB)

No. 28 - Dominic Deluca (LB)

No. 41 - Kobe King (LB)

No. 54 - Derrick Tangelo (DT)

No. 58 - Landon Tengwall (OL)

No. 64 - Nate Bruce (OL)

No. 89 - Winston Eubanks (WR)

No. 90 - Rodney McGraw (DE)

No. 97 - Barney Amor (P)

