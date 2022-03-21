Penn State’s 2021 roster featured a number of players who played multiple positions.

Jesse Luketa split time at defensive end and linebacker, while Keaton Ellis played both cornerback and safety.

2022 is following that trend once again as more players develop at other positions.

Here’s a look at the Nittany Lions who might be seen in more than one spot next season.

Jonathan Sutherland

Linebacker U grew deeper as last season progressed with Jonathan Sutherland joining the group.

James Franklin played the then-redshirt senior at the Sam linebacker spot throughout the Outback Bowl in light of opt outs from linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks.

Sutherland made five tackles in his first extensive time with the front seven, giving him a base to build off of heading into the offseason.

Through his redshirt freshman, sophomore and junior seasons where he played strictly safety, Sutherland turned in 75 tackles, three pass deflections and one forced fumble.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native announced his decision to use his extra year of eligibility, meaning he’ll don the blue and white for a sixth season and should see more time at linebacker given the losses the unit took due to players departing for the NFL.

Curtis Jacobs

While players are being added to the linebacker group, one core member is shifting within the position.

Curtis Jacobs is transitioning from weak to strong-side linebacker as he develops into the next leader among a young group.

As a freshman, Jacobs started in all but one game and made 61 tackles, including seven for loss and three sacks, and an interception.

Like Sutherland, Jacobs got his consistent first reps at the Sam spot in the Outback Bowl, and he expressed confidence in his performance since he’s played at every linebacker spot throughout the season and in practice.

With the likes of NFL prospects Smith, Brooks and Luketa gone, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz needs not only consistent production from Jacobs at the strong side but also willingness to play any of the three spots and lead a rather inexperienced group of linebackers.

Mason Stahl

Mason Stahl arrived at Penn State as a walk-on quarterback, and though he played some under center against Rutgers, he’ll train with another offensive group ahead of the 2022 season.

Stahl is listed as a wide receiver on the roster as the quarterback room became crowded with incoming freshmen Beau Pribula and Drew Allar in addition to Sean Clifford and Christian Veilleux.

In his redshirt-freshman season, Stahl appeared in four games — mostly on special teams — but he made the most of his time when he appeared on offense against the Scarlet Knights, taking three carries for 22 yards, including a long of 17 yards.

While the Pittsburgh native will most likely see the majority of his time come on special teams again, he’s training with the wide receivers in the offseason.

Zakee Wheatley

Zakee Wheatley’s position change comes within the secondary.

The redshirt freshman is taking a similar path to Ellis, making the switch from cornerback to safety this offseason.

Last season, Wheatley appeared in four games and made one tackle but certainly observed one of the best secondary units in the program’s recent history.

The Crofton, Maryland, native ranked within the top 16 at his position in the state while playing both defensive back and wide receiver through four seasons at Archbishop Spalding High School.

Wheatley not only learned from one of the best defensive units in the conference but also has a similar path and player to look at in Ellis when making his transition.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football announces jersey numbers for 2022 freshmen, transfers Penn State’s newest members should officially be a bit more recognizable on the field.