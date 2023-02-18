Usually on Saturdays, Penn State players tackle each other and score touchdowns, but during THON’s Explorers Program, the players weren’t playing football.

They were instead playing pool, ping pong, getting their face painted or coaching Call of Duty like junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

As part of THON Weekend, Penn State players took the time to play with numerous THON children and families Saturday afternoon in the Lasch Building.

“It was very fun,” junior cornerback Kalen King said. “We got the opportunity to meet a lot of new people. A lot of young faces that enjoy being around football players, so that was a good feeling.”

Penn State opened the whole, newly renovated, Lasch Training Facility to the THON families and had almost the entire team playing with the kids and their families.

There were kids getting their faces painted, griddying on players after breaking their ankles and a lot of other activities.

“There were a lot of good parts,” King said. “I would say my favorite part was probably when we went upstairs on the treadmills. All the little kids were on the treadmills running and stuff. The fastest was probably seven miles per hour, so that was fun to watch.”

Pennsylvania native junior linebacker Tyler Elsdon said one of the reasons he came to Penn State was it had “everything.” Included in that “everything” was THON.

“Just touching other lives, creating a better community and also playing the game I love,” Elsdon said. “Using the platform, being part of a great Penn State community and doing it for the right reason. It’s awesome.”

Elsdon got to know one of the THON kids a lot over the couple of hours they were at the facility and learned a lot about the kid, especially his pets.

“He has some cats and goldfish,” Elsdon said. “We kind of talked about home life. Certain things we’d like to do. Kind of connecting the dots. He’s from P.A. They live fairly close to me. I was just seeing what he liked to do, certain things he enjoys, talking me through card games. Everything that came to his mind imaginable we talked about.”

Elsdon said he plans on keeping the friendship he created with the kid and wants to visit him sometime when he heads back home.

The players enjoyed ice cream, which according to Elsdon isn’t really in the Penn State diet, but eating ice cream was part of the break from the football lifestyle for a couple of hours.

Penn State just added a handful of freshman spring enrollees and this break is also a bonding experience for the new guys and the veterans.

“It means a lot because anytime we can get time away from football and just around other people, socially, it’s good because usually, we are just here with ourselves and our coaches,” King said. “To have visitors, especially like kids, it’s definitely a benefit for us.”

The players showed the families around the facilities and taught them what it’s like to be a Penn State player, while the kids and families taught them something as well.

“They’ve given me a lot of perspective,” redshirt senior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies said. “They taught me my pain isn’t necessarily the end all be all. There’s a lot more going on in the world other than what I’m going through. That gave me a new lens on how to see my problems and solutions. I appreciate that.”

