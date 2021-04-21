Penn State football spring practice, James Franklin
Head coach James Franklin talks to his team during Penn State football's spring practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State wide receiver Johnny Crise officially announced his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal via Twitter Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 wideout did not see any game action as a true freshman in 2020.

He is also entering the portal for basketball, a sport in which he was an all-conference first team selection in high school.

