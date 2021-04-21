Penn State wide receiver Johnny Crise officially announced his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal via Twitter Wednesday.

As of yesterday I have officially been added to the NCAA portal for football and basketball. Please respect my decision as I know the man up above got a plan and with patience I’ll find my new home for the years to come. pic.twitter.com/0tW9gsftgn — Johnny Crise (@Crise_20) April 21, 2021

The 6-foot-5 wideout did not see any game action as a true freshman in 2020.

He is also entering the portal for basketball, a sport in which he was an all-conference first team selection in high school.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE