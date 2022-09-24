The expectation for what Penn State can accomplish this season took a boost after its convincing blowout at Auburn last weekend.

With that in mind, the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan — a team that lost to South Alabama two weeks ago — did not live up to what it showed a week ago, specifically in the passing game.

“When you look at the stat sheet, you feel good about it,” Franklin said postgame. “But it didn't necessarily always feel that way during the game.”

Whether it was focus, scheme or big play potential, Franklin said his crew wasn’t “as consistent” as it needs to be.

In terms of scheme, Penn State was seemingly caught off guard by the Chippewas’ cover zero defense — not that they ran it, but at the rate in which they did.

“A lot of people will play cover zero as a changeup, and if they have had success they'll do it again,” Franklin said. “But most people won't play it as much as they played it today.”

Cover zero is a package that puts a ton of pressure on a quarterback and the offensive line. With no safeties deep, this scheme blends man coverage with a heavy blitz, bringing a pass rush that is oftentimes too much for an offense to block.

Despite knowing when it was coming, this scheme left quarterback Sean Clifford rushing to get the football out, many times before his receivers could even find an opening, locked up short in man coverage.

“We were in the right play, we just have to make the play,” Clifford said on facing cover zero. “I saw it every single time, we just have to execute.”

As seen against Ohio and Auburn, the Nittany Lions have no problem breaking out for explosive rushing touchdowns.

In the passing game? Not so much. So an underperforming MAC opponent like the Chippewas seemed like a good team to experiment against.

With Central Michigan consistently sending a blitz, however, it became difficult for Penn State to execute on deep plays down the field, instead having to opt for shorter pass plays just to get the ball out.

“I think the shot plays, I'd love to see them,” Clifford said. “It's just hard because when you throw it, there's usually something in your face and you can't really see that in product, unless it's a touchdown.”

Since cover zero is such a high risk for a defense, given the wide-open secondary, Franklin said “you should be excited” on offense to match up against the scheme.

“We gotta be able to hurt people when they line up in that defense, and although we were effective, we didn't hurt people,” Franklin said. “You should create huge explosive plays because if you break one tap or make one guy miss, there's no one left.

“We didn't do that today, and that made it harder than it needed to be in the run game and in the pass game.”

Touchdowns are something that the Nittany Lions should be able to see more of if it can balance its offense the way they did at Auburn.

Freshman running back Kaytron Allen turned 13 carries into 111 rushing yards and a touchdown, but the offense lacked a true dynamic weapon other than him.

“We have to be able to run and pass effectively,” Franklin said. “I think when we get out of whack and do one too much compared to the other, that's where I don't think we're at our best.”

Penn State was not at its best Saturday.

Too many times did the Nittany Lions fold late into a drive, leaving points on the field. Some of this had to do with five penalties costing them 45 yards, but other times, it was lack of execution.

“It just felt like we were playing a little bit behind the sticks,” Clifford said. “We’d have a positive play to start the drive, and then we'd be pushed back… that’s going to kill you over time.”

