Mid-American Conference teams have a reputation for pulling off upsets and close games against Big Ten opponents.

Who could forget when Appalachian State upset No. 5 Michigan in the Big House 34-32 in 2007? What about 2018 Big Ten Western Conference Champion Northwestern’s 39-34 loss to Akron?

And surely no one will forget when Penn State needed overtime to defeat Appalachian State 45-38 in that same year.

The Nittany Lions face another MAC opponent Saturday in the form of 2020 conference champion Ball State.

The Cardinals are 1-0 after picking up a 31-21 win at home against Western Illinois.

This Saturday’s tilt marks the first time fans will be in Beaver Stadium since November 2019, and the Cardinals are doing everything they can to prepare for that rowdy environment.

Head coach Mike Neu said the team practices with the loudest of noises and music it can possibly get in an effort to recreate Penn State’s home crowd.

“We want to make sure that we make it as obnoxious as possible where you can't hear and you really have to focus on silent communication,” Neu said in his pre-Penn State media availability. “If you're one of the players that is lined up out wide — whether it's on offense or defense — you got to just make sure that you're watching the ball.

“Every tape that you watch when there is a crowd at Beaver Stadium, the opponent has pre-snap penalties. That's one thing that we want to make sure we take care of on our end.”

The players bought into the strategy of replicating Beaver Stadium in an effort to prepare for Saturday’s contest.

“We practiced in the stadium a lot, so we can get the stadium speakers on and try to recreate an environment that we know what we're getting into,” offensive lineman Anthony Todd said. “Communication might be a little tough with that many people in that atmosphere, but [Neu] does a really good job of trying to recreate what we think we're going to hear come Saturday.”

Todd is one of 16 “super seniors” and 20 returning starters from a team that won a conference championship last season, so the team has experience playing in high-stakes games.

But it’s never played in a stadium or atmosphere like the one it’ll endure Saturday.

“We played in some big situations,” Todd said. “We're going to do the best we can to not let that affect us. We're worried about ourselves at the end of the day. We're going out there and playing the best we can. If we go out and put the best that we can on the field, then we should be successful as an offense.”

On the same wavelength, Neu feels confident his players will weather the storm in Happy Valley, given the preparation in practice and playing against other quality teams — especially a 2018 matchup with Notre Dame.

“We’ve got a veteran group of players here,” Neu said. “A lot of these young men took the field back when we played Notre Dame in that kind of environment. We’ve got to make sure we don't give them a bunch of reasons to be really loud. We'll continue trying to make it as loud as possible and giving our guys the best chance to go there and have success.”

Penn State plans to enjoy its home atmosphere for the first time in two years, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be focused on the task at hand.

James Franklin acknowledged the work Neu has done with his reigning MAC champions, saying they’re a quality opponent that shouldn’t be underestimated.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Neu and what he's been able to do at Ball State,” Franklin said. “[They’re] coming back from a MAC championship team, so it's going to be a tremendous challenge. We look forward to the opportunity.”

Franklin confirmed he believes in “trap game” situations, where an underdog defeats a highly favored opponent, but he refuses to let the Nittany Lions look past the Cardinals.

The team will stick to its normal preparations in meeting rooms and practices as it does every week, no matter the opponent it’s facing.

“I believe in teams playing inconsistently because they either look forward, look back, get caught up in praise, get caught up in criticism or don’t have the correct amount of respect for the opponent or the process,” Franklin said. “Our routine and process are really important to me. That's why we won't talk about anything else but the game at hand.”

Following Penn State’s upset win on the road at Wisconsin, it’s natural to feel a sense of relief and confidence heading into the home opener.

While he does believe in the concept of a trap game, Franklin is making sure the idea doesn’t get too much traction in this week’s preparation.

“I do believe in trap games if you're sending mixed messages and you're inconsistent in your approach,” Franklin said. “Those things lead to the wrong approach by a group of young men, so we try to avoid that at all costs. I try to make sure that we don't do that and that the message is consistent.”

Neu and Franklin carry mutual respect for each other’s program.

But the five-year head coach knows the Cardinals must stay locked in and focused on the game plan if they’re going to upset the Nittany Lions inside Beaver Stadium.

“This is a great opportunity for us as a program to go into a place like Penn State,” Neu said. “Coach Franklin has done a great job with their staff. Our guys are excited about the opportunity here.”

