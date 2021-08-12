Nine Nittany Lions were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list Thursday afternoon.

On the offensive side of the ball, Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson and Mike Miranda make up the list of seniors named to the list.

Meanwhile, Jaquan Brisker, Ellis Brooks, Tariq Castro-Fields, Arnold Ebiketie, Jesse Luketa and PJ Mustipher make up the list of defensive players.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl serves as a postseason all-star game for the nation’s top seniors as the process to get picked in the NFL Draft begins.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, 106 Senior Bowl participants were selected.

