Two Penn State players found themselves amid a list of the nation's best offensive linemen Tuesday.

Mike Miranda and Rasheed Walker were named to the Outland Trophy watch list, an award given to the country's best interior lineman on offense or defense.

Miranda made nine starts at left guard in 2020, a season in which he garnered second team All-Big Ten honors.

Walker has started in 22 games throughout his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, earning third team and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from the media and coaches, respectively.

