The inaugural set of 2022 College Football Playoff rankings improved Penn State’s national ranking.

The Nittany Lions are now the No. 15 team in the country after they were slotted at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. The CFP ranking is now the one that matters most, with the committee selecting the Playoff group when the time comes.

The ranking comes three days after Penn State’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State and a couple of weeks after its 41-17 blowout loss to Michigan.

The Nittany Lions remaining schedule doesn’t feature another ranked team as of Nov. 1, so they will have a few opportunities to climb the ladder before the season’s end.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE